3 lessons from Chelsea’s season opener against Huddersfield

Chirag Rathore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.89K // 12 Aug 2018, 13:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri could not have asked for a better start. His Chelsea side eased past Huddersfield without ever reaching top gear. Although his Chelsea sides are a work in progress and tougher tests surely await, it was a sound way to kick things off for the new boss.

#1 Jorginho: The real deal

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League: Jorginho

The former Napoli made his league debut for Chelsea, and, if first indications are anything to go by, he is about to take the Premier League by storm.

Jorginho was smart, moved the ball well and rarely wasted a pass. His 92.5% pass completion was the highest on the team and his accuracy and vision were crucial for the first 2 goals.

His partnership with N’Golo Kante looks promising and his quick feet, which make him so hard to defend against, will be crucial to breaking down teams that like to defend by sitting deep.

Jorginho does not have the lungs of Kante, nor the physicality required for the Premier League, but, given some time, he will most certainly be the man that makes this Chelsea side tick.

1 / 3 NEXT