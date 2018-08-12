Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 lessons from Chelsea’s season opener against Huddersfield

Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.89K   //    12 Aug 2018, 13:39 IST

Maurizio Sarri could not have asked for a better start. His Chelsea side eased past Huddersfield without ever reaching top gear. Although his Chelsea sides are a work in progress and tougher tests surely await, it was a sound way to kick things off for the new boss.

#1 Jorginho: The real deal


Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League: Jorginho

The former Napoli made his league debut for Chelsea, and, if first indications are anything to go by, he is about to take the Premier League by storm.

Jorginho was smart, moved the ball well and rarely wasted a pass. His 92.5% pass completion was the highest on the team and his accuracy and vision were crucial for the first 2 goals.

His partnership with N’Golo Kante looks promising and his quick feet, which make him so hard to defend against, will be crucial to breaking down teams that like to defend by sitting deep.

Jorginho does not have the lungs of Kante, nor the physicality required for the Premier League, but, given some time, he will most certainly be the man that makes this Chelsea side tick.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Huddersfield Town Football Eden Hazard Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Maurizio Sarri
Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds' roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream. - Emmit James Smith, III I'm a bilingual Masters Graduate currently working in Financial Services and an aspiring Football Journalist. I am an avid watcher of the Premier League but also keep with La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. I usually write about my thoughts before or after a game and try to be unbiased after examining every facet of the story.
