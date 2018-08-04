3 Manchester United transfers that attracted record fees

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League

In modern football, money has played a big role in shaping the way clubs line up and perform. Of course, there has never been any certainty that spending big would guarantee success. However, having the financial muscle to attract the very best players in the world gives a club the edge in their quest to win trophies. Great teams like the Galacticos era of Real Madrid from 2003 did not win the UEFA Champions League, despite having several Ballon D'or winners such as Zinedene Zidane, Luis Figo and Ronaldo Nazario in their ranks.

On the flipside, teams such as Chelsea and Manchester City have benefited greatly from the cash flow. Indeed, Chelsea won their first Premier League in 50 years when billionaire Roman Abramovic pumped in the cash in 2004 to bring in a proper coach and players.

A look at City's current squad will tell you that money is not a problem at the Etihad. Even City's reserve players last season such as John Stones and Danilo cost a tidy sum. One would fancy their non-starters to walk straight into the match day sheets of most teams in the league.

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. The club has grown due to their financial muscle and huge fan base around the world. Ever since the end of the Ferguson era, United have been forced to pay top dollar for players to come in. The following are United transfers that attracted record fees at the time.

#3 Anthony Martial (2015)

Martial became the most expensive teenager in 2015

With Martial's United future in doubt at the moment, it was stranger in 2015, when then manager Louis van Gaal teased the media for days, without saying anything forthright even on deadline day.

On September 1, 2015, the English press put Van Gaal on the spot after it emerged that United had splashed a whopping £36 million pounds on an untested 19-year-old from France. Martial's transfer was a world record fee paid for a teenager at the time. Ironically, United also paid top dollar for the previous record holder, Luke Shaw, in 2014.

