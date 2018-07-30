Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Manchester United players who are pivotal in their quest for Premier League glory

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
News
30 Jul 2018

Manchester United v Derby County - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Manchester United v Derby County - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United's supporters have had to wait five long years since their last taste of a Premier League title. This may not seem like a long time but the status of the club and rich history of success inevitably dictates that they compete at the highest level. When Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after 25 highly fruitful years, there was a huge void left.

Ultimately, the people at the helm of United went for quick fixes by throwing money at it. Players such as Angel Di Maria cost the club a tidy sum when they came in either through transfers or salaries, but could not make a significant impact. The arrival of Jose Mourinho two years ago brought new hope to Manchester United. He came with a somewhat unorthodox style of football but knew exactly how to get the job done. He brought in goals and several trophies to Old Trafford.

At the helm, Mourinho has also done his piece of transfer business. He brought in players that he believed would take them to the next level. These three footballers are important players who could decide it all for the Red Devils.

#3 David De Gea


Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

The Spanish international had a World Cup to forget in Russia. He faced a lot of criticism in the aftermath of their 3-3 draw with Portugal. That aside, David De Gea is well loved at Manchester United and has been voted as their best player in the last four seasons.

He is regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers. In order for Man United to prosper in the league, De Gea will have to replicate or better his performance from last season. There is no question about his ability and he will be called upon to defend the goal when his defenders fail him.

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST

