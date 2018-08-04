3 reasons why Manchester United MUST sign Toby Alderweireld

With just five days until the end of the transfer window for Premier League clubs on Thursday, most EPL clubs are making last gasp bids to strengthen their teams, in preparation for their assault on the new season.

A lot of players have their futures undecided, and are subjects of constant speculation in the transfer tabloids, as they seek to resolve their future before deadline day. One of those players is Belgium and Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld.

The 29-year-old has found himself out of contention at Tottenham, having fallen out with Mauricio Pochetino due to his criticism of the club's financial policies, and haggle over details of his new contract.

Alderweireld has constantly been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford, but the Manchester club has bulked at Tottenham's asking price of £75m, as the Belgian has just one year left on his contract. However, though that amount seems a bit exuberant, as United themselves showed last season with Sanchez who had just six months left on his contract with Arsenal, they are not beyond spending huge to get a player needed to fix their problems.

Alderweireld will prove a useful addition to the Manchester United team, and the Red Devils must find a way to negotiate his transfer with Daniel Levy. Here are three reasons why Manchester United must sign Toby Alderwireld.

#3 He is a seasoned international

Alderweireld is a regular in the heart of Belgim's defense

Toby Alderweireld is a core member of one of the strongest national teams in the world; the Belgium Red Devils.

He was an integral part of their team which finished in 3rd place at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia, and was also a starter in the squads for the 2016 Euro and 2014 World Cup, playing all five matches for Belgium in Brazil four years ago.

He will bring with him considerable international experience, having played at several tournaments with his country. It is an index currently lacking in the current United defense, with their three first-choice centre-backs: Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly having made 27, 31 and 30 caps respectively, for a total of a meager 88 caps, compared to Toby Alderweireld who has represented Belgium with distinction 83 times since his 2009 debut.

Almost all great teams are built on a strong defense, and international experience is most times a requisite for success at club level, particularly in defense, and with Alderweireld's exposure to international football, his addition would be a boost to the Manchester United rearguard in their quest to rediscover their lost glory.

