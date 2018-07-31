3 solo-run goals in recent memory that electrified the world

Brazil v Paraguay - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier

In football, one of the most entertaining aspects of the game are the goals. In addition to the tactics, formations and set plays, scoring goals is always a constant objective for any team. There are footballers who have been specialists in scoring certain types of goals.

Players such as Peter Crouch and Marouane Fellaini are target men in the box due to their proficiency in scoring headed goals. Others like Christian Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson are dead ball specialists who have given goalkeepers nightmares. There are 'hybrid' players like Cristiano Ronaldo who have scored over 600 career goals. Ronaldo has proven to be versatile and a true goal poacher with the ability to score in a variety of ways.

When it comes to scoring goals, there is nothing that tops a beautifully crafted solo run goal. One player has to time his run, get past several markers then decide what manner to apply the finish in order to complete the move. In the course of history, there have been some great solo run goals. These three efforts definitely got fans off their feet to applaud the scorer.

#3 Neymar vs Paraguay (2017)

Neymar is a tricky football magician with lots of individual goals in his locker

Neymar is undoubtedly a top talent and the very best Brazil has to offer. He is third on the all time list of Brazilian scorers and likely to break it given his age and form. On top of that natural Brazilian trickery, he is also known for scoring brilliant solo goals.

On March 28, 2017, he scored a sumptuous solo goal for Brazil in World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on home soil. What was great about this goal is that he confidently dared to go alone in such a high stakes match. In the 18th minute of the match, he received the ball from left back Marcelo deep into his own half.

Neymar left the first marker for dead and beat the second one near the byline. He sprinted the full length of the other half and drove deep into the opposition box. He had three players around him with seemingly little space to operate on. He teased one of the defenders to create some room before firing an angled curler past the goalkeeper.

