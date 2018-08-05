Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 ways in which Arsenal can line up next season

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Feature
1.42K   //    05 Aug 2018, 00:33 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Emery has a selection dilemma to consider

After nearly twenty-two years at the helm, Arsene Wenger has gone. The man who has defined their club in recent history has left to mixed reception all around. Arsenal are in unfamiliar territory and Unai Emery is the man they have picked to guide them through it.

Emery has a winning pedigree and the Spaniard will hope that trophies will come, just like they did in Paris and Seville. He has made a string of signings since his arrival, many of which were received well by the supporters.

A major upgrade was done in goal as Bernd Leno was signed, replacing the ageing Petr Cech. Stephan Lichsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were recruited from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund respectively to bolster the defense.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira came from Sampdoria, a player who impressed hugely in Italy. Emery will hope that these new signings will mesh well with the January coup of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have numerous combinations which they can deploy and Emery will be desperate to find out the right one. On that note, here are 3 ways in which Arsenal can line up next season.

#3 Emery's tried and tested 4-3-3

En
Aubameyang could be shifted to the left wing

Emery has favoured a 4-3-3 system in his spells in Seville and Paris, and he has used that to a good extent in Arsenal's preseason as well.

The defense will most likely consist of Nacho Monreal, Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi and Hector Bellerin. Injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny will surely cement this backline for the near future.

The highly-rated Torreira will take up the midfield anchor role, flanked on either side by two out of Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, and Mohamed Elneny. Ramsey is an important figure in the squad so his presence will be highly likely. Elneny would provide better defensive cover than Xhaka, but lesser playmaking abilities.

Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Ozil will complete the lineup by forming an unorthodox attacking trident. Neither one out of Ozil and Aubameyang hugs the touchline like a winger, so the onus will be on Bellerin and Monreal to bomb forward whenever needed.

This formation could use Arsenal's two strikers effectively, as Aubameyang will be able to get into central positions where he is at his lethal best. Ozil is also a player who likes to drift inward to dictate play which makes the roles of the full-backs all the more significant.

Both Bellerin and Monreal have played as wing-backs before and they do possess the stamina and pace to cope up with the dual responsibility. Torreira will play very deep in this system, which will act as cover in the wide areas while facing a counter-attack.



Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
