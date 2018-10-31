3 Air disasters that shook the football world

Vichai Srivaddanapraba will always live in the hearts of the Leicester fans

It is always heartwrenching when an air disaster occurs. The sporting world has also lost a lot of lives in aerial accidents. Plane/Helicopter crashes are devastating as there are many who get affected by it and the chances of survival are also really low as compared to accidents on the road.

There have been times when entire teams and club staff lost their lives in air disasters. The most recent involved the loss of Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddanapraba. The accident took place on October 27.

The helicopter had just cleared the King Power Stadium but came down soon after due to a technical snag and killed 5 on board. Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - two members of Vichai's staff also lost their lives. Pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza were also not spared and left their family and friends devastated.

The Foxes historically lifted the coveted Premier League trophy for the first time ever in 2016 under the ownership of Vichai. The news of the crash shook the entire football fraternity across the globe.

In this article, we take a look at aircraft disasters (besides the one involving Vichai) in which footballers and staff lost their lives.

#3 Chapecoense football team (28 November 2016)

Rescuers search for survivors from the wreckage

Bolivian charter airline LaMia was ferrying players of the Brazilian club Real Chapecoense in an Avro RJ85 aircraft to Medellin in Columbia, where they were scheduled to play the Copa Sudamericana final.

It was the first time the club of the region had reached the final. Out of the 77 people on board, three players (out of 22), one crew member (out of 4), and two passengers survived while the rest tragically lost their lives.

Pilot error has been blamed for the accident. Fuel exhaustion and electrical problems were listed as the cause and the inability of the pilot to declare an emergency.

After failing to get the emergency landing, the aircraft crashed when it hit one of the crests of a ridge of Cerro Gordo, a mountain range in the region.

