3 alternative strikers to Rasmus Hojlund that Manchester United could sign this summer 

Manchester United's priority in contemporary years has been to sign a satisfactory center-forward that would serve as the club's number nine. However, in the last few years, the Red Devils have erred to secure the services of an outstanding striker, and this has affected the club in diverse ways.

In the 2022-23 season, the Red Devils' number nine position was marred with several issues, as Anthony Martial and the now departed Wout Weghorst failed to live up to expectations in front of goal. However, the Red Devils' hierarchy has been looking to correct the issues in the center-forward position in the current transfer window.

As per the United Stand, Manchester United are interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer. However, Atalanta BC's £85.5 million price tag for the striker might push Manchester United to explore other options.

On that note, this listicle will look at three alternative strikers to Rasmus Hojlund that Manchester United could sign this summer. Without further ado, let's examine them.

#3 Mehdi Taremi

FC Porto v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

The Iranian is one of the economical options that Manchester United could look at given their modest transfer appropriation this summer, as he was one of Iran's brightest players during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Taremi has been clinical in front of goal for FC Porto and his positioning in attack has been remarkable as well. This has seen him score 80 goals across all competitions for the Portuguese side. He's an intuitive center-forward, as he has provided 49 assists in 147 games for FC Porto as well.

#2 Goncalo Ramos

SL Benfica v FC Internazionale: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

An additional striker that Manchester United could try to sign this summer is Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese forward has shown a glimpse of what he's capable of doing in recent times.

Ramos is best known for his amazing finishing proficiency as well as his outrageous attacking agility, which helps him to pile pressure on the opposition's defense. The Olhao-born forward is also very vigorous on the pitch and this could be seen as a valid attribute of a striker.

The Benfica forward has scored 41 goals and registered 16 assists in 106 appearances across all competitions for Benfica. When we try to judge by his age, the above is a decent achievement for a young striker. As per United Stand, Manchester United have inquired about the striker.

#1 Randal Kolo Muani

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup Final

In terms of versatility and dynamism on the pitch, the Frenchman is a decent option that the Red Devils' hierarchy could look at. Kolo Muani is an enthusiastic and robust sticker that shrugs off defenders with ease and his perception in front of goal is scrumptious.

The above has been demonstrated as he has netted 23 goals and registered 17 assists in 46 games across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt. As per United Reds, the Red Devils will push to sign him if they fail to sign Hojlund.