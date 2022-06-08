Three alternatives to Aurelien Tchouameni for Liverpool

According to Marca, Liverpool target AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid. The club are likely to make an official announcement in the coming days.

The France international was linked with a move to the Reds as well. According to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp called Tchouameni in an attempt to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool look to sign a new midfielder

According to Neil Jones (via Sports Illustrated), signing a new midfielder will be among the key priorities for Jurgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Georgino Wijnaldum left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain for free in 2021. The Reds are yet to sign a replacement for the Dutchman.

There is also uncertainty over the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Englishman will enter the final 12 months of the current contract at the club on July 1 and is expected to leave the club this summer transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three Aurelien Tchomeni alternatives Liverpool can target during the summer transfer window.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is one of this most sought after midfielders in Europe

Despite being just 18, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has already established himself as among the best midfielders in the world.

The England international is a dynamic player who is capable of playing in various midfield positions. He played 32 league games last season, scoring three goals and assisting eight more. His key strengths are his passing and dribbling skills, along with his acumen to find his teammates in key scoring positions.

According to WhoScored, Belligham averaged 1.4 shots, 1.2 key passes. 1.7 dribbles and 1.6 tackles per 90 in the Bundesliga last season. Other than that, he completed 1283 passes with an accuracy of 83.7 percent in the league.

According to James Pearce (via Football Fancast), Liverpool will need to pay £80 million to sign the Dortmund star. It remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to spend that amount on Bellingham.

#2 Ibrahim Sangare

Ibrahim Sangare impressed with his performances for PSV

Ibrahim Sangare enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 Eredivisie season with PSV Eindhoven. He played 29 league games last season, scoring three goals and assisting a further two.

Squawka @Squawka Ibrahim Sangaré vs. 185+cm midfielders in Europe's top five leagues, Eredivisie and Primeira Liga in 2021:



◉ 319 passes into final ⅓ (7th)

◉ 298 x possession won (3rd)

◉ 121 tackles made (2nd)

◉ 76 interceptions (4th)

◉ 55 take-ons completed (4th)



He ticks every box.

Sangare is an accomplished passer of the ball and is also good in the air. His tackling ability and dribbling skills also received praise from fans and pundits alike last season. According to WhoScored, Sangere averaged 3.3 tackles, 2.6 interceptions, 1.4 shots and one clearance per 90 in the Dutch top division last season.

According to Inside Futbol (via The Sun), Liverpool have entered the race to sign the Ivory Coast international after scouting him last season. However, they will face competition from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United for his signature.

#1 Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is among the best English midfielders at the moment

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is another midfielder linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks (as per the Mirror). Phillips has established himself as among the best midfielders in the Premier League following his impressive performances for the Whites over the last two seasons.

The 26-year old is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder or in the heart of the defence. He is known for his passing and tackling skills, along with his ability to break opposition attacks with his exceptional reading of the game.

In 20 Premier League games last season, he averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 0.4 dribbles and 47.4 passes per 90 (stats from WhoScored).

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are ready to rival Manchester City to sign the Leeds-born midfielder. However, they will reportedly have to pay a transfer fee close to £60 million in order to lure him away from Elland Road.

