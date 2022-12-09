3 alternatives to Cody Gakpo for Manchester United 

Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer and he has remained under the radar of the club in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Gakpo has established himself as one of the most talented forwards in Europe in recent times.

Gakpo was brilliant for PSV Eindhoven last season and has maintained consistency in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, netting 12 goals and 15 assists in 19 appearances so far.

Furthermore, his performances at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup have been remarkable as he has also netted three goals in the competition so far. The 23-year-old will be an outstanding addition to the Red Devils squad if he signs for the club.

However, if he fails to sign for the club, there are some alternatives that the club could try to sign.

Hence, this article will look at three alternatives Manchester United could sign if they fail in their pursuit to sign Cody Gakpo.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Paris Saint Germain forward is arguably one of the finest finishers currently in the footballing world and his attacking threat is remarkable.

Mbappe has netted 19 goals and has registered five assists in 20 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Furthermore, he has been shouldering the French national team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, netting five goals and registering two assists in four games so far.

The 23-year-old is versatile and could play in multiple attacking positions. He could be the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo if he signs for the club.

According to Sportbible, Mbappe has been rumored to be on Manchester United's radar.

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United line up stunning £150m replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo - his name is Kylian Mbappe Manchester United line up stunning £150m replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo - his name is Kylian Mbappe 🚨 Manchester United line up stunning £150m replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo - his name is Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/YCGAHXQyKJ

#2 Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

Another winger who has made a good name for himself is AC Milan’s prolific winger Rafael Leao.

The 23-year-old has been in top form this season, netting seven goals and registering six assists in 20 appearances for the Serie A defending champions. Furthermore, Leao has been decent for Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, netting two remarkable goals in four games.

According to Irish Sun Sports, Manchester United are interested in signing the Portuguese as an alternative to Cody Gakpo.

Irish Sun Sport @IrishSunSport MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a transfer move for Rafael Leao as an alternative to Cody Gakpo, according to reports. thesun.ie/sport/football… MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a transfer move for Rafael Leao as an alternative to Cody Gakpo, according to reports. thesun.ie/sport/football…

Leao's potential signing could boost Erik Ten Hag's attacking depth and will also improve the club's scoring ratio. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United's board can go for him.

#1 Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

The Atletico Madrid forward is one of the most talented youngsters in the footballing world and his attacking intuition is immense.

Felix has been inconsistent at Atletico Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign but has managed to score four goals and has also registered three assists in 18 appearances for the La Liga side.

However, the 23-year-old has been impressive for Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, netting one goal and registering two assists in three games.

According to Man United News, Felix has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and his potential signing could boost the club's attack.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



He has been linked with a January switch to Old Trafford Would you like to see Joao Felix at Manchester UnitedHe has been linked with a January switch to Old Trafford Would you like to see Joao Felix at Manchester United ❓He has been linked with a January switch to Old Trafford 😲 https://t.co/wvJzpqohyp

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will consider signing him.

