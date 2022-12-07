3 alternatives to Jude Bellingham for Liverpool

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham a priority for next summer's transfer window.

Jude Bellingham has established himself as among the most talented midfielders in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

He has played 112 games (in all competitions) for Dortmund so far, registering 19 goals and 21 assists. He won the 2020-21's VDV Bundesliga Newcomer of the Season accolade and also finished second in the Kopa Award 2021 final rankings.

Jurgen Klopp makes Jude Bellingham his top transfer target next summer

The 19-year-old midfielder has also impressed with his performances for England at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He has registered one goal and one assist in four World Cup appearances.

Jude Bellingham will be an excellent addition to the Reds squad. However, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are also in the race to sign the England international and Borussia Dortmund are likely to demand a hefty transfer fee to sell him.

On that note, let's look at three Jude Bellingham alternatives Liverpool could target next summer if they fail in their pursuit of the 19-year-old.

#1 Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks

Moises Caicedo has established himself as among the most promising midfielders in the Premier League since joining Brighton and Hove Albion from Independiente del Valle in the summer window of 2021.

He has made 22 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls so far, recording two goals and one assist. The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed with his passing and tackling skills, along with his ability to evade the opposition press.

According to the Premier League's website, he has registered 59 tackles, 138 recoveries and 29 interceptions in the league in his 22 appearances. Apart from that, he is also averaging almost 54 passes per match in the English top division this season.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are interested in signing the Ecuador international. However, Brighton are likely to demand a massive transfer fee to sell the 21-year midfielder as his stock has gone up following his excellent performances at the FIFA World Cup 2022 for Ecuador.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Caicedo #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE News #Caicedo: #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨 https://t.co/NGqLiWazVU

#2 Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat has impressed with his performances at the FIFA World Cup

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has caught the attention of football fans across the globe with his performances at the FIFA World Cup. He has played a key role in Morocco's run to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The 26-year-old midfielder has impressed with his tackling and reading of the game, coupled with his ability to strike the ball cleanly from distance. Amrabat is also excellent at recovering possession. He could play a similar role to former midfielder Gini Wijnaldum for the Reds.

According to Sean Walsh, Liverpool are interested in signing the Morocco international. However, they will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure his services.

Sean Walsh @SeanDZWalsh Tottenham came close to signing Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat last season and they remain interested in him.



Liverpool now also considering a January move, but Fiorentina's stance has changed a bit over the course of 2022.



90min.com/posts/tottenha… Tottenham came close to signing Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat last season and they remain interested in him.Liverpool now also considering a January move, but Fiorentina's stance has changed a bit over the course of 2022. 🚨🇲🇦 Tottenham came close to signing Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat last season and they remain interested in him.Liverpool now also considering a January move, but Fiorentina's stance has changed a bit over the course of 2022.90min.com/posts/tottenha…

#3 Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is a perfect alternative to Jude Bellingham for Liverpool

Benfica's Enzo Fernandez is currently among the most in-demand midfielders in Europe. He has been impeccable in the middle of the park for Argentina in this FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old midfielder has featured in all four of Argentina's games during the tournament, contributing one goal and one assist.

At 21, Fernandez is yet to enter the prime of his career. He has the potential to turn into a world-beater under Jurgen Klopp. Fernandez is likely to command a lesser transfer fee than Jude Bellingham, unless Benfica refuse to budge from the €120million release clause in his contract.

However, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also keen to add him to their roster. It will take a lot of persuasion from Jurgen Klopp to bring him to Anfield.

