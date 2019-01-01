3 amazing records Liverpool have set after their 5-1 victory over Arsenal

Roberto Firmino Scores a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1

The Red half of Merseyside is in dreamland at the moment. A sensational 5-1 triumph over Unai Emery's Arsenal has shown what they are made of and they sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table with seven points cushion over Manchester City.

Arsenal was expected to give a stern examination to Liverpool's credentials and they did so by taking an early lead via Maitland-Niles. However, their shaky advantage lasted for only a few minutes before Roberto Firmino's quickfire double saw Liverpool coming from behind to lead in a stunning fashion.

They then run rampant for the remainder of the game. Mohamed Salah and hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino converted the penalties from the 12 yards and Liverpool enjoyed a comprehensive victory over their rivals.

The Reds are literally running riot in the Premier League at the moment. 17 wins in 20 games and unbeaten, the Merseysiders look indomitable right now.

They have set some stunning records this calendar year and also during the 2018/19 season. Here in this article, we take a look at the 3 amazing records Liverpool have set by beating Arsenal 5-1.

#3 Fewest goals conceded after 20 games in club's history

Liverpool's defense has been superb from the start of the season

Liverpool's robust backline has achieved yet another milestone after Arsenal's win last time out. They have conceded just eight goals in the Premier League in 20 fixtures and have broken the previous record of nine which was set in 1978/79.

Reds' remarkable defense has never looked back from the start of the season and of course, it was a key behind their outstanding run in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have been phenomenal since the start of the campaign. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have been brilliant as fullbacks. All in all, Liverpool defense is arguably the best in Europe this season.

