×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 amazing records Liverpool have set after their 5-1 victory over Arsenal

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    01 Jan 2019, 02:27 IST

Roberto Firmino Scores a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1
Roberto Firmino Scores a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 5-1

The Red half of Merseyside is in dreamland at the moment. A sensational 5-1 triumph over Unai Emery's Arsenal has shown what they are made of and they sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table with seven points cushion over Manchester City.

Arsenal was expected to give a stern examination to Liverpool's credentials and they did so by taking an early lead via Maitland-Niles. However, their shaky advantage lasted for only a few minutes before Roberto Firmino's quickfire double saw Liverpool coming from behind to lead in a stunning fashion.

They then run rampant for the remainder of the game. Mohamed Salah and hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino converted the penalties from the 12 yards and Liverpool enjoyed a comprehensive victory over their rivals.

The Reds are literally running riot in the Premier League at the moment. 17 wins in 20 games and unbeaten, the Merseysiders look indomitable right now.

They have set some stunning records this calendar year and also during the 2018/19 season. Here in this article, we take a look at the 3 amazing records Liverpool have set by beating Arsenal 5-1.

#3 Fewest goals conceded after 20 games in club's history

Liverpool's defense has been superb from the start of the season
Liverpool's defense has been superb from the start of the season

Liverpool's robust backline has achieved yet another milestone after Arsenal's win last time out. They have conceded just eight goals in the Premier League in 20 fixtures and have broken the previous record of nine which was set in 1978/79.

Reds' remarkable defense has never looked back from the start of the season and of course, it was a key behind their outstanding run in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have been phenomenal since the start of the campaign. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have been brilliant as fullbacks. All in all, Liverpool defense is arguably the best in Europe this season.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
4 Things we learnt from Liverpool's rampant victory over...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: 3 takeaways from the game |...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
3 Things we learned from the 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal by...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal - 4 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Hits and Flops, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Today EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Today ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Today CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us