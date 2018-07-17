3 Answers to Arsenal’s Midfield Conundrum

With the World Cup done and dusted and the countries having had their time in the sun, all eyeballs are now trained on the club season ahead. The transfer window is in full swing. As always, the premier league clubs have been the most active players on the market.

To the surprise of many, Arsenal have wrapped up five signings before pre-season with the headline signing being that of Lucas Torreira. In addition to Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Leno, Sokratis and Guendouzi have come through the Emirates door.

Central midfield has been a problem area for the Gunners ever since Gilberto Silva bid adieu to the club. A whole host of midfielders have been tried but none of them have been able to provide the strength and physicality that the Gunners have been craving for.

Granit Xhaka and Mohammed Elneny have not covered themselves in glory over the past couple of seasons. Aaron Ramsey, meanwhile, is very injury prone. This coupled with the departure of Jack Wilshere has left the Gunners midfield in need of additions. Though Torreira and Guendouzi will beef up the midfield, Emery would want another midfielder, cut from the same cloth, to call upon when Arsenal’s infamous injury crisis rears its ugly head.

Through this article, we would look at a few midfielders who fit the bill and would enhance the Gunners’ midfield. If Emery is able to pull of any of these signings, he might just be on his way to the Premier League title that has eluded the Gunners for 14 years.

#1 Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye moved to Everton in 2016 from Aston Villa and he has been an indispensable part of their team ever since. A tough tackler by trade, he also possesses pace and power in abundance. Gueye’s whole game is based on the ability to read the opponent’s mind and put in perfectly-timed challenges. His finishing as the top tackler in the 2016-17 Premier League season speaks volumes of his capability.

In the 2017-18 season, Gueye averaged an impressive 3.5 tackles per game while also coming up with 1.8 interceptions per match. The Gunners like their midfielders to be technically adept. Gueye ticks this box as well as he combines steel with a sublime range of passing. In the season gone by, he averaged 47 passes per game with a success rate of nearly 85%. To supplement this, Gueye had a stellar World Cup with Senegal and was unlucky to miss out on a knockout berth on the Fair Play Rule.

At 28 years, now is the perfect time for Gueye to climb up a rung in the ladder and play at a ‘big’ club. With Everton having stagnated over the past few years, Arsenal provides Gueye with the perfect platform to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s premier midfielders.

