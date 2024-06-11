Lionel Messi is the biggest football legend in Argentina, perhaps bar the late Diego Maradona. Many fans would likely put the Inter Miami superstar ahead of the Hand of God goalscorer and for understandable reasons.

Messi's numbers have easily surpassed Maradona's, with the 36-year-old playmaker scoring a mind-boggling 735 club goals (904 games) in his career, compared to Maradona's 160 (344 games). He also led Argentina to win the World Cup in 2022, after Maradona lifted the trophy in 1986.

Lionel Messi has since left Europe, playing alongside some of his former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami. However, he is still an important figure for the Albiceleste and looks set to add to his 181 caps. He is arguably the best player in the national team, but the squad has added impressive players over the years.

The 36-year-old legend could well be their best player in the upcoming Copa America, scoring the goals that ensure Argentina lift the trophy. However, several players could have a bigger impact than Lionel Messi in the competition. A rarity, but not an impossibility, so let's take a look at three of them.

3 Argentina players who can have a bigger impact than Lionel Messi at Copa America 2024

#3 Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur defender

Sure, Lionel Messi could do all the work in attack for Argentina. However, as legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles." Without a strong backline, the Albiceleste's Copa America hopes could crumble. However, with Cristian Romero in defense, their chances have improved.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender was a rock in the heart of their defense at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, playing a part in all seven games. They conceded just twice in the group stage, conceding another three goals before reaching the final against France, where Romero played the entire 120 minutes. Argentina will be trusting in the center-back to help them lift another trophy.

#2 Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa goalkeeper

The 6 ft 5 goalkeeper is well known for his funny and sometimes lewd actions, but he remains a rock between the sticks for Argentina. He has just 38 caps for La Albiceleste, but he quickly became their first-choice goalkeeper, proving himself in the Copa America 2021. He played six games in the competition, conceding just twice.

Martinez has also gained popularity for saving penalties. He saved two penalties against the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup, helping Argentina progress. He also saved one in the final shootout against France, helping the Albiceleste lift the trophy. In the Copa America 2021, Martinez saved three penalties in the semi-final against Colombia, and he'll be looking to pull off something similar again.

#1 Angel Di Maria - Benfica forward

Like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria is also 36 years old. Unlike Messi, though, the Benfica forward has announced that he will retire from international football after the Copa America 2024. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger has made a combined 139 caps since 2008 for Argentina, often bringing those clutch moments.

In the last edition of Copa America, the 36-year-old scored the winning goal in the final against Brazil. He also scored and provided an assist in the 2022 World Cup final, where they beat France on penalties. In their last two friendlies, he has scored a goal each. In his swansong tournament with Argentina, Di Maria could be Copa America's determining factor, rather than Lionel Messi.