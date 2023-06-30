3 Arsenal centre-backs who could be affected should Jurrien Timber join the club

As per Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations between Arsenal and Ajax over the potential signing of Jurrien Timber are almost on the brink of being completed. He has stated that the transfer fee could rise to €47 million in total, while the details of his potential medical tests are still sketchy.

Timber, 22, is a promising young defender, and his ability to make crucial tackles and interceptions at the back is outstanding. His proficiency to progress with the ball in attack is also another useful trait that he possesses. In the 2022-23 campaign, he won 76.2 percent of his defensive duels and also registered four goal contributions in 47 games.

The Gunners are looking to sign the Dutchman because of his versatility to feature as a centre-back and right-back when necessary, which is a win-win situation for the club. His style of play clearly fits Mikel Arteta's flexible pattern.

However, his acquisition could mean that some existing central defenders at the club could leave or be relegated to the bench. Let's take a look at three players who could be affected if the deal goes through.

#1 Ben White

Ben White could be replaced at right-back

A versatile defender who could be affected by Arsenal's latest move in the transfer market is Ben White, as he was the Gunners' first-choice right-back option last season.

During the 2022-23 campaign, White netted two goals, and he provided five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. In the same vein, he registered 16 clean sheets for the Gunners.

However, with Timber coming into the fray, his chance of featuring as a right-back could reduce. This comes as a result of Timber's proficiency to feature at right-back as well. It can also be stated that Timber is more technical and formidable at right-back than White. Hence, his game time might reduce next season.

#2 Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior could be benched

The Poland international is an outstanding centre-back, and his ability to close down his opponent in defense is remarkable. Furthermore, his positioning in defense is top-notch as well.

In January 2023, the Gunners signed him from Spezia for £20 million, and he registered eight appearances, helping keep two clean sheets as an Arsenal player last season.

While it can be predicted that Kiwior is a prospective centre-back, Timber's arrival could push him down the pecking order, and this would further reduce his game time. It remains to be seen if he will be sufficiently used next season.

#3 William Saliba

Will Saliba maintain his position in the squad?

William Saliba is one of the most outstanding breakout players of the 2022-23 campaign, and his defensive acumen improved Arsenal's overall performance at the back.

The Frenchman made 33 appearances across competitions for Arsenal last season, helping them keep 13 clean sheets. However, the right-footed defender strived to remain fit, as he was on the sidelines for 12 games at the end of last season.

Given Saliba's performances last season and his importance to the team, there's little chance of Timber displacing him from the starting XI. However, it will be fascinating to see what the decision of the manager would be if Saliba struggles to remain fit.

