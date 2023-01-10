3 Arsenal players who could be affected by the possible arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal have been brilliant across competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners are the current Premier League leaders, with 44 points in 17 games — five ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Despite the injury to star striker Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners have maintained consistency to stay firmly in contention for a first Premier League title since 2004.

In a bid to bolster the squad and add depth to the team's attacking options, Arsenal are currently in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for the acquisition of highly-rated winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

In this article, we will look at three players who could be indirectly affected by the Ukrainian's possible arrival.

#3 Reiss Nelson

Arsenal FC v FC Zürich: Group A - UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign

Reiss Nelson has netted two goals and registered two assists in seven appearances this season. The Englishman's attacking contributions have been significant despite his erratic playing time.

However, Mudryk's potential arrival could see him being pushed further down the pecking order. It will be interesting to see how manager Mikel Arteta manages the situation should the transfer be completed.

#2 Marquinhos

Marquinhos - Arsenal v Juventus: Friendly match 2022

Brazilian winger Marquinhos is young and has a lot of potential to be one of the Gunners' first-choice wingers in the coming years.

The 19-year-old is not a regular starter for the first team and has netted one goal and registered one assist in six appearances this season.

However, he has majorly featured in Premier League 2 for Arsenal and has been in decent form, netting four goals and registering two assists in five appearances.

The Brazilian majorly operates as a right-winger but Mudryk is versatile and could feature on both the left and right flanks. His potential arrival could further reduce Marquinhos’ chances of cementing his spot in the squad.

#1 Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith-Rowe vs Chelsea - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Emile Smith Rowe could be majorly affected by Mudryk's arrival at the Emirates. The Englishman, who majorly operates as an attacking midfielder and can also slot in on the left wing, has struggled with injuries in recent months.

Smith-Rowe has not netted a goal or registered an assist in five appearances for the Gunners this season. The 22-year-old made his first appearance in months in Arsenal's 3-0 FA Cup win over Oxford United on Monday.

Mudryk's arrival could further reduce his game time and possibly push him down the pecking order. It will be interesting to see where Arteta will deploy him to if his possible transfer is completed.

