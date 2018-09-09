3 Arsenal players who need to improve their game

Guendouzi has excelled for Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi is a huge surprise success for the Gunners. Fans have not expected to see him start in every Premier League game. Most importantly, we probably did not expect a 19-year-old to be playing so well in the top league in England.

The youngster joined Arsenal in a £7 million deal from Ligue 2 side, Lorient FC. He had absolutely no experience playing against Manchester City or Chelsea, but Emery probably thought that he was ready for the challenge and gave him the chance. As things stand, it looks like the French teen is even better than Granit Xhaka in the midfield. Guendouzi is really a gem that Emery has discovered in summer amidst the mixed results from the first four games.

With Guendouzi a rare exception, many of the players from the first team have yet to justify their place in the starting line-up. They include the likes of Petr Cech, Sokratis, and Mesut Ozil. Here is a look at why these three players have to improve their performance in the upcoming fixtures or else they may be dropped by the new manager.

#3 Petr Cech

Cech has yet to justify his position as the first choice keeper

Many fans, like myself, are questioning the decision to have Cech in the starting line-up of every game thus far. The Gunners signed Bernd Leno in the summer, yet the German goalkeeper has not played a single minute.

It looks like Cech's glorified days when he was a Chelsea player has long been over. Over at Liverpool new goalie Alisson just conceded his first goal after four matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal has already conceded eight goals, the most among the top 12 teams in the current standings. Arsenal will not get anywhere with a poor goalkeeping and defensive record. Considering the Cech's experience at both club and international stages, he should really have done much better in all these seasons at the Emirates.

The 36-year-old always looked uncertain and unsteady at the back. In the most recent match against Crystal Palace, he made a mistake which almost caused his side to concede first. It was not the only mistake he made in the game. However, in the post-match conference, Emery defended the Czech Republic goalkeeper. The manager also mentioned giving time for Cech to improve.

Past the peak of his career, Cech may possibly retire anytime. He had won numerous trophies and awards during his time at Stamford Bridge. He should be one of the best goalkeepers in the world when he arrived at Arsenal a few years ago. If that is the case, why is Emery not giving Leno the chance to improve when the former Bundesliga player has a much bright future than Cech.

Should Cech not step up his game, he deserves to be dropped to the bench. Leno and Emiliano Martínez are both waiting for their chance to play for the first team and be in the starting line-up.

