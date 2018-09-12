Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Arsenal Signings That Arsene Wenger Wasted

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.77K   //    12 Sep 2018, 07:17 IST

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League
Wenger stepped down as manager in the Summer of 2018

Arsene Wenger has an incredible reputation for both developing and getting the best out of his players. His success at Arsenal was largely built on buying cheap players and maximising their potential by transforming them into superstars. Despite all his success in this area, Arsene Wenger was occasionally guilty of signing a player and stunting his career.

These were players with all the talent in the world, but once Arsene Wenger was done with them, and being benched or not being played in positions that they were comfortable with, these players did not end up doing well. Their careers were hurt forever.

Here are three Wenger signings that did not live up to the high expectations that they came with.

#3 Gervinho

Arsenal v Norwich City - Premier League
Gervinho represented Arsenal from 2011 to 2013

Gervinho’s ability is undoubted. He shone continuously on the International stage with the Ivory Coast and he enjoyed a prolific spell at Roma after being sold by Arsenal. Eden Hazard even named him as the best player that he has ever played with.

When signed by Arsene Wenger as a 24-year-old, all signs pointed towards him being developed into the latest Arsenal superstar. His £10 Million fee looked to be a bargain whilst his pace and directness should have made Premier League defences fear him. After being sent off in his first game, Gervinho quickly established himself in the team and ended his debut season with 37 appearances.

He was tested as a striker after the departure of Robin Van Persie in 2012 and quickly began to score regularly. Despite this, Olivier Giroud went on to establish himself as the new first choice striker at the Emirates and this coincided with a loss of confidence and form for the Ivorian. At the end of the 2012/13 season, Wenger admitted that Arsenal was holding back his development and the attacking player was sold to Roma for a £3 million loss.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Lukas Podolski Gervinho Arsene Wenger Premier League Teams
Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
5 Greatest Arsene Wenger Signings At Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Growing up with Arsene Wenger & Arsenal!
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger's 5 best signings
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players Arsene Wenger signed in the Emirates era
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
5 players Wenger should not have sold at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 players that Arsenal nearly signed
RELATED STORY
5 players that Arsene Wenger missed out on signing during...
RELATED STORY
What if: Arsene Wenger never took charge of Arsenal
RELATED STORY
4 players that could leave Arsenal in 2019
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us