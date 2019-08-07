3 Attacking Midfielders Manchester United could target on Transfer Deadline Day

Solskjaer will be targeting at least one more addition on transfer deadline day

Manchester United's summer has largely gone according to plan. The Premier League giants have been impressive in pre-season, with the work ethics and speed in the team a welcome change from the lethargic displays of last season. The Red Devils have also invested smartly in the transfer market so far, spending over £140 million on three players so far. United have added Daniel James from Swansea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The focus, so far, has been on improving a diabolical defence, with Manchester United securing a talented centre-back partner for Victor Lindelof. With the defence looking a huge upgrade from last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plan has largely been successful. However, there are still a few concerns in the team.

While the right side of the attack is still missing reinforcement, United's primary concern should be a new attacking midfielder. It is clear that Paul Pogba is the only creative outlet in the team and understandably, Solskjaer is still interested in a no.10, a central attacking midfielder who can leave a mark in the final third of the field.

As such, today we take a look at the three central attacking midfielders United could target on transfer dealine day, which is on 8th August for Premier League teams. The Red Devils have been linked to all three at various points this summer, but it is unlikely that United will sign all three of them. However, one of these three could still be a United player before the start of the new season.

#3 Paulo Dybala (Argentina, Juventus)

Paulo Dybala could still make a move to the Premier League

Manchester United had struck a stunning swap deal with Juventus just over a week ago, involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. But the Argentine was reluctant to make a move to Old Trafford. United were not entirely convinced with Dybala's wage demands and his agent's various requirements. As such, the deal was scrapped.

However, Dybala is still playing second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin and his effectiveness under Maurizio Sarri's system is unclear. The Argentine could be fearing another season full of bit part roles with the Serie A champions. At Old Trafford though, he could be among the handful of world class players who would be loved by the fans. As such, a U-turn from the player is still possible.

What the papers say: Tottenham could be stealing a march on Manchester United for the signature of the Argentine. Champions League football and Mauricio Pochettino could be key factors in the deal.

