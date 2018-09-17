3 Barcelona players who are benefiting from Ousmane Dembele's arrival

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.93K // 17 Sep 2018, 12:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The perfect modern day winger - Ousmane Dembele

Being a part of a world-record transfer that sent shockwaves across the globe, Brazilian winger and star playmaker Neymar Jr left for PSG in the summer of 2017. It is the most expensive move in football history and cost PSG a staggering $528 million.

Neymar has won a Champions League title and 2 La Liga trophies, and a treble in the 2014-15 season in his short yet thrilling career with the Catalans. Well, the Brazilian was looking for a new challenge and PSG came with an offer he could not refuse.

Neymar's move to PSG was not anticipated by the board, and as a result, they were left stranded. Barcelona would have experienced a nasty season if they were to start their new campaign without a proper winger, and so, Dembele was the option.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

It was a controversial move for the Frenchman, involving a lot of drama disagreements, but the move was completed for €120 million by the end days of the 2017 summer transfer market.

Dembele's first season at Barcelona has been dominated by injuries, and he could not make it into the first team last term. Despite going through an injury-prone first season with Barcelona, the 21-year-old has still managed to win hearts at the Camp Nou.

Neymar's departure was certainly a blow for the Catalan giants, as the Brazilian displayed consistent and quality performances week in week out. However, his departure and Dembele's arrival will help some of the players to get the best out of them.

#3 Luis Suarez

Barcelona ace Luis Suarez

One of the best strikers ever, Luis Suarez has been in sensational form since joining the Blaugrana from Liverpool in the summer of 2014. Since then, the Urugyuan has scored 20+ goals in every season. In addition to that, he has also been a great assist-provider.

However, last season, it was crystal clear that he missed his former teammate Neymar Jr. Leo Messi performed at his god-level as always, but Suarez lacked consistency.

The arrival of Dembele will help him improve as he has a playmaker alongside him, besides Leo Messi, that will certainly provide him with better passes and chances to convert, and eventually he will improve his scoring tally.

1 / 3 NEXT