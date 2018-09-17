Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Barcelona players who are benefiting from Ousmane Dembele's arrival

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.93K   //    17 Sep 2018, 12:06 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
The perfect modern day winger - Ousmane Dembele

Being a part of a world-record transfer that sent shockwaves across the globe, Brazilian winger and star playmaker Neymar Jr left for PSG in the summer of 2017. It is the most expensive move in football history and cost PSG a staggering $528 million.

Neymar has won a Champions League title and 2 La Liga trophies, and a treble in the 2014-15 season in his short yet thrilling career with the Catalans. Well, the Brazilian was looking for a new challenge and PSG came with an offer he could not refuse.

Neymar's move to PSG was not anticipated by the board, and as a result, they were left stranded. Barcelona would have experienced a nasty season if they were to start their new campaign without a proper winger, and so, Dembele was the option.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

It was a controversial move for the Frenchman, involving a lot of drama disagreements, but the move was completed for €120 million by the end days of the 2017 summer transfer market.

Dembele's first season at Barcelona has been dominated by injuries, and he could not make it into the first team last term. Despite going through an injury-prone first season with Barcelona, the 21-year-old has still managed to win hearts at the Camp Nou.

Neymar's departure was certainly a blow for the Catalan giants, as the Brazilian displayed consistent and quality performances week in week out. However, his departure and Dembele's arrival will help some of the players to get the best out of them.

#3 Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Barcelona ace Luis Suarez

One of the best strikers ever, Luis Suarez has been in sensational form since joining the Blaugrana from Liverpool in the summer of 2014. Since then, the Urugyuan has scored 20+ goals in every season. In addition to that, he has also been a great assist-provider.

However, last season, it was crystal clear that he missed his former teammate Neymar Jr. Leo Messi performed at his god-level as always, but Suarez lacked consistency.

The arrival of Dembele will help him improve as he has a playmaker alongside him, besides Leo Messi, that will certainly provide him with better passes and chances to convert, and eventually he will improve his scoring tally.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Ousmane Dembele
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
4 players who should leave Barcelona to progress in their...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Three reasons why Ousmane Dembele must play a key...
RELATED STORY
3 fringe players who could be key for Barcelona this season
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways from Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 controversial signings made by Barcelona in recent years
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to hijack Liverpool pursuit of Paris...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ousmane Dembele will impress at Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona considering a surprise swoop for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us