3 bargain signings of last summer's transfer window

olive paul FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

23 Jan 2020, 22:40 IST SHARE

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

With every passing transfer window, spending in the Premier League has continued to rise. According to Deloitte, Premier League clubs splashed out £1.41 billion in the 2019 summer transfer window.

This unprecedented level of spending has been primarily driven by growing broadcasting revenues. Premier League clubs will net £9.2 billion from the sale of broadcast rights for the next three seasons till 2022, which is a rise of 30 per cent from the previous deal.

Windfall from broadcast deals has meant big-money signings are happening with alarming frequency in the Premier League. Therefore, finding value in the market is becoming increasingly difficult.

However, that doesn’t mean Premier League clubs don’t enjoy finding bargains. Let’s look at three bargain signings of the summer so far.

#3 Daniel James

Daniel James has been a revelation for United this season

Despite Manchester United being one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League during recent seasons, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proved he can pick out a bargain when he snapped up Daniel James from Championship side Swansea City for an initial fee of £15 million.

For the Swans last season, Dan played 33 times in the Championship, scoring 4 goals and racking up a tally of 9 assists.

Unlike many other Premier League newcomers, James has adapted to the pace of the Premier League quite well. The young Welsh international made a flying start to his United career, scoring 3 goals in his first four Premier League matches. His early goal scoring form has faded somewhat but he has managed to add 6 assists to his tally. All in all, the winger had a direct hand in a goal every 241 minutes.

Advertisement

Daniel James is capable of playing from either wing and is probably worth twice what United have paid for him, but the club avoiding a bidding war by acting fast. He was close to joining Leeds United in January 2019 but the deal never materialised.

#2 Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is a prodigy

The Brazilian forward has proven to be one of the few shining lights of the season for Arsenal in their tumultuous 2019-20 campaign. Having already scored 10 goals in his debut season, he’s Arsenal’s second-leading scorer behind top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Although the majority of his goals have come in so-called lesser tournaments - 3 in 5 Europa League games, and 4 in 2 Carabao Cup matches, but his 3 Premier League strikes prove Arsenal have a real gem on their hands.

Gabriel Martinelli is capable of playing from wide on the left or as a striker, and he famously spent time with Manchester United and Barcelona on trial before Arsenal signed him in the summer for a meagre £6 million fee from fourth-tier Brazilian side Ituano. It’s proven to be a bargain so far.

#1 Danny Ings

Danny Ings has flourished since leaving Anfield for Southampton

Following a successful season-long loan move, Danny Ings completed a £20 million move to Southampton from Liverpool in the summer.

Ings, who scored 7 league goals in 24 games with the Saints last term, has stepped his performances up a gear in the 2019-20 season. Ings is third in the Premier League golden boot race with 14 goals.

The England striker is the Saints' go-to man for goals and has been a crucial part of Southampton's resurgence up the table in recent weeks. The Saints are currently ninth on the table and look certain to avoid relegation.