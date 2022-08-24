3 best and 3 worst teams in the Premier League so far this season (2022-23)

The 2022-23 Premier league season has lived up to its billing so far. After three gameweeks, we have seen a good chunk of goals, exciting matches and unexpected results.

Although it's still early days, we have seen a substantial amount of football to be able to rank the best and worst teams in the league based on their performances.

On that note, here are the three best teams in the Premier League so far this season.

#3 Leeds United

Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Jesse Marsch's Leeds United have been one of the most impressive sides in the English top flight so far this season. The Yorkshire outfit were on the brink of getting relegated from the league last season. They ultimately finished 17th, three points above Burnley, who occupied the final relegation spot.

However, Leeds are looking like a rejuvenated side this campaign. Signing the likes of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson has added more bite and quality to Marsch's team. The Peacocks don't seem to be missing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, who joined Barcelona and Manchester City, respectively, this summer.

Leeds have secured two impressive wins and a draw so far this season. They defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the opening weekend before playing out a 2-2 draw with Southampton. Leeds then thrashed Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road last Sunday, August 21.

They are currently third in the standings with seven points from three games.

#2 Manchester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City have looked brilliant as usual this season. They began their campaign with a 2-0 victory over West Ham United, with summer signing Erling Haaland scoring both goals.

The Citizens then saw off newly-promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium before playing out a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United last weekend. Pep Guardiola's side showed their quality against the Magpies, coming from two goals down to secure a point away from home.

They are currently second in the league table with seven points, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

#1 Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal have been the most impressive team in the Premier League after three gameweeks.

The Gunners have shown class, brilliance and consistency by winning all three of their matches so far. They remain the only side in the league with a 100 percent win record.

Mikel Arteta's side kicked off their season with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. They then recorded 4-2 and 3-0 victories over Leicester City and Bournemouth, respectively.

Although it is still early days, the north London club have shown glimpses of being a title contender this campaign. They currently sit atop the standings with nine points.

Now it's time for us to shift our focus to the three worst teams in the Premier League so far this season.

#3 Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool are currently having one of their poorest starts to a season in recent years. The Reds have looked rusty, failing to win their first three matches.

They played out a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Fulham on the opening weekend before being held to a 1-1 stalemate by Crystal Palace the following week. The Reds then suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night, August 22.

Injuries and suspension could be cited as a possible reason behind the Merseyside giants' sub-par performances this season.

Against Manchester United, Liverpool had six key players out injured. Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joe Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Curtis Jones were all ruled out of the game. Summer signing Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, was suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace.

The 2019-20 league champions currently occupy the16th spot with just two points from three games.

#2 Leicester City

Leicester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

Leicester City are one of the five teams in the Premier League without a victory so far this season. The others being Liverpool, Everton, Wolves, and West Ham United. The Foxes are currently 19th in the league table with just a point from three games.

Brendan Rodgers' side threw away a two-goal lead and played out a 2-2 draw with Brentford in their season opener.

A shambolic performance against Arsenal saw them lose 4-2 at the Emirates the following weekend. Leicester then lost 2-1 at home to Southampton despite taking the lead.

The Foxes are the only club in Europe's top-five leagues who are yet to make a major signing this summer. Hopefully, Leicester's early-season performances will spur them to make some key reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

#1 West Ham United

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

David Moyes and his West Ham side received a lot of plaudits for their impressive performances last season as they finished seventh.

However, they have been shambolic in the 2022-23 campaign. The Hammers are the only Premier League side without a point after three matches. They lost their season opener 2-0 to Manchester City before being beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. The London outfit then lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, August 21.

West Ham are currently rock-bottom in the league table. Moyes will have to return to the drawing board to get things right before it becomes too late.

Edited by Samya Majumdar