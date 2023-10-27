3 Best Midfielders in the Premier League so far this season

Midfield is quite possibly the most important component of a football team. Hence, midfielders tend to be some of the most important players in a team’s set-up. The Premier League is well underway now, and some of the best midfielders in the world are plying their trade in it.

There have been quite a few midfielders who have performed well in the Premier League so far this season, and in this article, we will discuss three such players. For convenience, we have chosen a No. 6, a No. 8, and a No. 10 to form a list of three.

Let us get on with the list of three such midfielders who have been exceptional this season:

#1. Declan Rice

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United for a huge amount at the start of the season and the 24-year-old has not disappointed the Gunners’ supporters so far. Rice has scored a couple of goals and registered an assist, but more importantly, given the Arsenal midfield the assurance they needed so much.

Rice’s goals secured a victory over Manchester United and then helped Arsenal earn a point against Chelsea. With Jorginho by his side in the last few matches, Rice has had the license to attack more freely in the last few matches, and he has looked quite comfortable doing so.

If Arsenal are to be in serious contention of winning the title and also going deep into the UEFA Champions League, Rice will have to be in good form and perform his role as adroitly as he has done till now.

#2. Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai continues to do well for Liverpool

The whole of Liverpool’s midfield underwent an overhaul at the start of the season, and Dominik Szoboszlai was one of the multiple new signings. Not many Hungarian footballers have performed well in the Premier League before him, and hence, the 23-year-old is sort of a pioneer as far as his country is concerned.

He has made himself an intrinsic part of Jurgen Klopp’s team, performing the role of No. 8 with exemplary finesse. He has looked comfortable going forward and also scored a couple of goals, with one of them being an absolute scorcher. He also had to take up the role of a left winger in a few matches after substitutions were made in those matches.

However, his ability to win the ball back inside his half has also come to the fore in the last few matches. With Alexis Mac Allister playing as No. 6, the Reds needed a proper box-to-box midfielder in their team and seemed to have got him in the form of Szoboszlai.

#3. James Maddison

Maddison is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment

James Maddison is quite probably the best player in the league, and that is some achievement. The 24-year-old has emerged as a top playmaker for Tottenham Hotspur and is probably the primary reason why his team are at the top of the table after nine matches.

He has also proved himself to be an able goalscorer for his team. He has three goals and five assists in nine league matches, which is a fantastic return by any standard. He has also formed a lethal partnership with Son Heung-min that has troubled many teams so far.

Maddison is a brilliant passer, and his ability to find his teammates inside the final third with inch-perfect passes remains an asset for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou’s team will not want to throw away a fine start to the season, and Maddison remains central to their plan of having a serious swipe at the league title. It remains to be seen whether Maddison can keep delivering for his side.