3 best signings made by Premier League's newly promoted clubs this summer

Neco Williams joined Nottingham Forest

The English Premier League clubs have enjoyed a record-breaking summer transfer window in 2022. They have spent £1.9 billion on signing new players during the recently concluded window, smashing the previous record of £1.4 billion set in 2017.

Foreign investments and lucrative sponsorship deals have also given smaller clubs the power to attract big players. Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Bournemouth - the Premier League's newly-promoted teams - have spent an accumulated sum of £225.76m on bringing in new reinforcements this summer.

On that note, here's a list of the top three signings made by the newly promoted Premier League clubs this window.

#1 Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha will play a key role for Fulham this season

Fulham have paid a transfer fee of £20 million to sign defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP.

The 27-year old has enjoyed a decent spell with Sporting between 2016 and 2022. He played 72 league games for the Portuguese club, scoring four goals. Palhinha helped the Lisbon outfit win the 2020-21's Premiera Liga title and was included in the Primiera Liga Team of the Season for his performances.

Premier League @premierleague You shall not pass You shall not pass ⛔️ You shall not pass ⛔️ https://t.co/nyYUK9NvaX

The Portugal international featured in all of Fulham's opening six league games this season. His form will be key for the Cottages this term as they look to establish themselves in the English top division.

#2 Jesse Lingard

NJesse Lingard moved to join Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest were one of the biggest spenders during the recently concluded transfer window. However, signing Jesse Lingard for free is the shrewdest piece of business done by Steve Cooper.

Lingard has struggled with his game time at Manchester United in recent seasons. But he is a talented player and could play a key role for the Foxes this season.

The 29-year-old has played 170 Premier League games so far, registering 29 goals and 14 assists. Lingard won the Premier League Player of the Month accolade in April 2021.

The England international has featured in five of the Foxes' opening six league games. Cooper will hope him to take a centre-stage at the club this season.

#3 Neco Williams

Neco Williams started his Nottingham Forest career brilliantly

Neco Williams showed flashes of his talent during his time at Anfield. However, he struggled to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is regarded as one of the best full-backs in Europe.

He spent the second half of last season with EFL Championship winners Fulham, registering two goals and two assists in 14 appearances. His performances at Craven Cottage earned him a £16 million move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Wales international started his life at the City Ground brilliantly and has been among the Reds' top performers so far this season. He played six PL this term, registering 4.5 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.5 key passes and 1.7 clearances per 90.

At just 21, he is yet to enter the prime of his career. The Liverpool academy graduate is expected to develop heaps and bounds in the coming seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy