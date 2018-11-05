3 best signings of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

Mourinho has spent millions in transfers

8 May 2013 is the day which would be remembered by Manchester United fans forever as Sir Alex decided to hang up his boots and retire from management. Managing a club for 26 years was an unprecedented achievement which would be very difficult to break for any manager these days.

The retirement news came as a shock to many United players who were uncertain about what their future holds under a new manager with a new philosophy. David Moyes was the next successor to Sir Alex, but his management was cut short due to run poor results which saw him getting sacked even before the season ended.

David's immediate successor, Louis Van Gaal, however, had a European as well as International reputation. He had an experience of managing clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich and also the Dutch National team. But he could not meet the expectations of the fans. The Dutchman's only achievement was an FA Cup title in his final season.

With the situation worsening around Old Trafford and the negative aura that surrounded it, the Red Devils deemed a world class manager who would bring the glory days back at the Theatre of Dreams. Mourinho's appointment was praised by many as he was a serial winner and had previous experience of managing in the Premier League.

The Portuguese is into his third season and won the Europa League and the League Cup in his debut campaign. Still, he has been criticised a lot for his defensive approach to the game which contradicts the United philosophy.

There is a saying that a manager is as good as his players. All the managers who succeeded Sir Alex did bring their fair share of players at United spending millions and millions of pounds. Though most of the transfer has been disappointing, few had performed better than the rest and helped United in some way or the other.

Here are the three best signings of United in the post-Fergie era

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan showed his class at United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a superstar and a winner. He was won trophies in Spain, Italy, and France. The Swedish player shares a good bonding with Mourinho, and when the Portuguese manager was appointed as the manager, he didn't waste time to bring Zlatan from PSG on a free transfer.

Ibrahimovic was an instant hit among the fans scoring the winner against Leicester City in the Community Shield. He even scored in his Premier League debut against AFC Bournemouth. Zlatan's another significant contribution came in the League Cup final where he scored a brace including the winner in a thrilling 3-2 win against Southampton.

Though at the fag end of the season, he suffered a career-threatening knee injury which ruled him out for the end of the season, at the age of 35 he became the oldest player to score fifteen goals in a single Premier League season.

The injury, however, didn't allow him to put in his best performances in the upcoming season, and he left midway of that season for LA Galaxy. Overall in his one and half season of stay, he was irreplaceable in the team and helped United to win three trophies in his first season.

