3 Best Tottenham Hotspur players in 2023-24 Premier League season so far

Tottenham Hospur have had a great start to life under new manager Ange Postecoglu and currently sit second in the Premier League after four games.

A section of fans were unsure of how they would fare this season under Postecoglu due to his lack of experience in Europe's top five leagues. Spurs were linked with more other managers like Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot. However, it seems Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board made a brilliant decision in appointing the Australian.

Postecoglu's side are currently unbeaten and have won three games and registered one draw in the opening four league games. The manager must be given huge credit as we are seeing Spurs play a brand of attacking football that has been nonexistent in the last few years.

The type of football fans are being treated to currently is reminiscent of Spurs under the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Redknapp.

Harry Kane also left his boyhood club this summer to join Bayern Munich which was a huge loss to the club but the team is doing well without him. Let's take a look at three of their best players so far this season.

#3. Cristian Gabriel Romero

Britain Soccer Premier League

Cristian Gabriel Romero has been brilliant for Spurs so far this season, helping keep two clean sheets in four games. The centre-back has also proved to be a threat in the opposition box as he has chipped in with two goals.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs from Atalanta on loan in 2021 before his deal was made permanent last season for £42.5 million. The Argentina international was one of the better players in this side last season and he has proven himself as a fantastic defender.

Romero is comfortable on the ball, possesses good physical attributes, and most importantly is a presence in this side. Ange Postecoglou has also made him one of the vice-captains this season.

Romero's dominant nature makes him such an important player in this side and the fact he is also scoring goals is a bonus for Tottenham.

#2. Son Heung-Min

Britain Soccer Premier League

Son Heung-Min has a huge role to play this season for Tottenham following the departure of Kane.

The majority of the goals in recent years for Spurs came from Kane and Spurs now need a player to cover them goals. Son could definitely be that player for them this season. He proved he possesses this ability when he scored a hat-trick in their most recent game at Burnley.

The South Korea international has always been among the goals since his arrival at Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. He has scored 148 goals and provided 80 assists in 377 games for them.

Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 36 league games in what was seen as a disappointing season for the forward's standards.

#1. James Maddison

Britain Soccer Premier League

James Maddison has undoubtedly been Tottenham's best player this season.

Spurs signed the midfielder from Leicester City for a fee of £40 million, which is proving to be an absolute bargain. The England international has scored two goals and provided two assists in the opening four league games.

It appears the system Postecoglu has chosen to implement caters to the midfielder's game perfectly. He has been operating in the No. 10 position and there is no doubt that this is his best position. The 26-year-old has showcased his brilliant passing range and his ability to create chances for his teammates out of nothing.

It has been an extremely encouraging start and Tottenham fans will hope his fantastic form can continue as the season progresses.