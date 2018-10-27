3 big issues concerning Real Madrid under Lopetegui

El Clasico couldn't have come at a worse time for Lopetegui

Barely two months into his new job, things haven’t turned out to be quite as good as what Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui would have hoped.

He was given the marching orders by Spain just before the World Cup began and now he is on the verge of being shown the exit door from Santiago Bernabeu too: Real Madrid are seventh in the LaLiga standings, albeit only four points behind leaders Barcelona.

However, their recent form: four losses, one draw and only one win in the last six games put a big question mark over Lopetegui’s capability of leading the team which were crowned Champions League title for three consecutive seasons. And to make it worse, now the Spaniard and his busted flushes are facing their biggest challenge of the season: a visit to Camp Nou for the El Clasico.

A loss would likely get Lopetegui a phone call from Florentino Perez giving him his notice.

Beneath all the crumbles, there are three main reasons why Real Madrid failing under their new manager:

#3 Cracks in Real Madrid team were present even before Lopetegui was even appointed

Real Madrid's defence has been atrocious

Although the Champions League podium spotlight outshone the problems, there were times when the media were abuzz with Real Madrid crisis in the first half of the 2017/18 season.

Real Madrid ended third in the LaLiga table, 17 points behind Barcelona. The most worrying part for the capital club was that they conceded 44 goals from 38 league games – twice as many to what Atletico Madrid conceded and 15 more than Barcelona.

This season, Los Blancos conceded nine goals from nine games, which is slightly better than last season’s average of 1.3. An improvement, indeed – but not quite enough. Lopetegui’s decision to keep utilising his defence high up the pitch, as what is seen against Levante, made his team prone to counter attacks and left spaces behind to be punished by the opponents.

To make it even worse, on the other side of the pitch, his offensive line is also misfiring terribly.

