3 big name signings FC Barcelona could target in this summer transfer window

vijaya raghavan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.01K // 23 Jul 2018, 00:32 IST

The recently concluded World Cup has been full of drama and surprises. Maybe it was one of the top 3 World Cups in terms of excitement. The football fans have been subjected to a similar sort of excitement in the current transfer window. The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Madrid capital to Juventus shows the world that anything can happen in the transfer windows.

FC Barcelona are one of the teams looking to strengthen the team in this summer after experiencing one of the most bitter Champions League exits in their history. Rubbing salt to their wound, the Los Blancos have won the Champions League for the third time in a row and the Barcelona board now is under serious pressure to deliver immediate success to their fans in the form of a Champions League next season.

Building a Champions League winning team is not an easy job at all. The recent knockouts in the quarter-finals of the UCL show that even having Messi in their team can't guarantee themselves the Cup.

After the departure of Xavi, the style of play of Blaugranas changed a bit and now it is a more direct team rather than a possession-based team. The arrival of players such as Arda Turan and Andre Gomes never really helped Barcelona in their style of play.

Adding to the woes, the little magician Iniesta too departed last summer for a Japanese team. So a high profile signing, and that too a technical midfielder, is necessary if the Blaugranas needed to extend their success to the European level.

Let's take a look at the best possible options who can be a huge success in the Barcelona midfield.

#3 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago's ability with the ball can never be questioned

The Bayern midfielder left Barcelona way back in 2013 to get more playing time. Though injuries managed to take a large chunk of his playing time, he developed into one of the game's finest midfielders over there. His ability with the ball and the capability to play in numerous positions made him an important asset in Bayern's midfield.

Thiago has already flirted with the idea of returning to Barcelona on some occasions. Adding to that, Niko Kovac, the new coach of the German champions, can't guarantee Thiago a starting spot in their midfield for the coming season.

At Barcelona, Thiago may be asked to play as a number 8 similar to Iniesta or even as a controller which is the role Xavi has played in his 15-year career in the first eleven of Barcelona. Though Bayern haven't openly come to the idea of selling the midfielder, a bid in the range of £60m to £70m could make them think twice, which is a reasonable price in today's market.

