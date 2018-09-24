3 big problems Manchester United are facing at the moment

Ronnie Evans

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in England and the world of football. The allure of playing for a club with a rich history is a huge plus and one of the motivators for players looking to join. United enjoy a huge following across the globe and have tremendous financial pedigree.

The club has won trophies and honours on all fronts of club football. Fans expect the side to compete at the highest levels every season. Majority of the club's success in the last 20 years has come under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson. He won 13 Premier League titles while at the helm and two European Cups.

Upon his retirement, United had established themselves as one of the more dominant forces domestically and in Europe. Replacing him was always going to be a gamble. As it turned out, Ferguson left a huge gap that three managers have tried to fill.

David Moyes, a handpicked successor, endured a torrid time as his mere eight-month tenure brought nothing but irreparable damage to the club. Under Louis van Gaal, it was the kind of negative football and back passing that highlighted his reign. This was in total contrast to the high octane attacking system Ferguson instilled for decades.

Currently, United face different kinds of problems that need to be addressed or resolved when the season is still young. Some of these problems could turn the fortunes of the club around if tackled and make United great again.

#3 Player-manager tussles

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho has in the past has lashed out at his own players. He has on many occasions shifted blame to certain players and subsequently dropped them from his teams.

Quite simply, the Portuguese handles his business in a manner he finds fit regardless of which feathers he ruffles in the process. In Real Madrid, he had an issue with star goalkeeper Iker Casillas and phased him out of the team despite him being Madrid's best goalkeeper. He was willing to jeopardize the team's stability as a result.

In United, he has been at loggerheads with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. This resulted in the two being benched. Martial and Marcus Rashford's progression have been hampered by Mourinho's decision to play Alexis Sanchez who has constantly underperformed.

