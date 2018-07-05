3 Biggest Underdogs to Make the Semifinals of the World Cup

The Croatian team of '98

This World Cup has no doubt been the World Cup of the underdog and the World Cup of upsets.

Two teams out of England, Sweden, Croatia and Russia will be in the semifinals of this year's World Cup and let's be honest, nobody expected any of these teams to reach the semifinals but that's what this tournament is all about.

Three out of these four teams haven't played in a World Cup final before and they probably won't have a better chance to do so.

#3 Croatia 1998

Not many believed Croatia could make it all the way to the semifinals back in 1998 but led by the brilliant Davor Suker, they got out of a fairly challenging group and went on to beat Romania and Germany on their way there.

The Germans were heavy favourites but Croatia gave them a beating, winning 3-0 to set up a clash with eventual winners France. They didn't go down without a fight as a Lillian Thuram winner sent France through but Croatia would leave the tournament on a high beating the Dutch to finish third. Davor Suker ended up winning the Golden Boot for his six-goal haul.

An astonishing fact is that this was Croatia's first World Cup ever. They have no doubt inspired this current batch of footballers who are doing their country proud as well and hope to go two better and win the Jules Rimet.

#2 Bulgaria 1994

Sweden v Bulgaria

Bulgaria had participated in five World Cups before this one yet had never won a single game. When they were beaten 3-0 by Nigeria in the opening game many thought it'd be the same old Bulgaria all over again however they kept their chin up.

They went on to beat both Argentina and Greece to progress for the first time in their history. They had further tough games with a round of 16 clash against Mexico which they won on penalties. The highlight with this team was the swift counter-attacking football they played led by the magician Hristov Stoichkov.

The biggest game was the quarterfinal against a very strong German side. Down 1-0, they rallied back to score two goals in the final fifteen minutes to complete one of the World Cups great upsets.

In Sofia, celebrations went on till the late hours and Stoichkov would famously say " to be honest it was an easy win". Unfortunately, Roberto Baggio and Italy ended Bulgaria's campaign but Stoichkov ended up winning the Golden Boot. This team was one of the most creative and delightful teams to watch and their run is very underrated in my opinion.