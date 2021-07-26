3 Brentford players who could succeed in the Premier League next season

Brentford FC have secured promotion to the Premier League after beating Swansea City in the EFL Championship play-off finals in May.

The London-based club last played in the English top-division during the 1946-47 season and it will be the first time they will be competing in the top-flight during the Premier League era.

Manager Thomas Frank has already started to prepare for life in the Premier League and has signed defender Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic for a club-record transfer fee of £13.5 million. The Bees have also secured the services of Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland and Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea FC.

However, surviving in the EFL won't be an easy task and the Danish manager will need his star performers in top form during the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a list of three Brentford players who could shine in the Premier League next season.

#3 Sergi Canos

Sergi Canos has impressed with his performances for Brentford FC last season

After failing to impress during his spells at Liverpool FC and Norwich City, Sergi Canos revived his career at Brentford FC and is currently among the key players in Thomas Frank's side.

The 24-year-old is a technically strong player who plays his best football from the left. His electric pace and neat touch give him the ability to beat defenders with ease, while his finishing and an eye to pick up a killer pass also add to his valuable attributes.

The former Liverpool man featured in all of Brentford's league games last season, scoring nine and assisting eight goals. The former Spanish youth international has also impressed with his versatility and has played a number of games as an emergency left-back this past season.

