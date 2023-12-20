3 Bundesliga clubs looking to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho - Reports

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho is reportedly wanted by three Bundesliga sides ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. As reported by the mufcmpb Twitter handle, the England international is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart.

Sancho has not played for Manchester United since August after he was frozen out of the first-team setup for falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The manager publicly claimed that the winger was excluded from the matchday squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal due to poor levels in training.

Sancho responded to Ten Hag by claiming on social media that he was being made a scapegoat and later deleted his post. He has been suspended by the club after that but the Englishman is yet to apologise to the manager for his conduct.

Sancho has never quite been able to hit peak form at Manchester United following his mega-money move from Borussia Dortmund. He joined the Red Devils in a deal worth reported £73 million in 2021 and has only scored 12 goals and produced six assists in 82 games.

A move back to Germany could possible bring Sancho's career back on track considering how impressive he was for Borussia Dortmund prior to joining United. He scored 50 goals and produced 64 assists in 137 appearances for the BVB during his four-year stint at the Signal Iduna Park.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart are all likely to struggle to match Sancho's wage demands which makes a permanent move difficult. A loan deal could be on the cards but Manchester United might have to cover a major chunk of his wages.

Manchester United icon urges Marcus Rashford to follow teammate's lead to regain lost form

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Marcus Rashford to take inspiration from teammate Scott McTominay in order to rediscover his form. Rashford has struggled to make an impression this season after enjoying a phenomenal last season under Erik ten Hag.

He found the back of the net 30 times in 51 games last season but has only scored twice this time in 21 games across competitions. The Englishman has been often dropped to the bench by Ten Hag recently.

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Rashford to take a lesson from Scott McTominay if he has to rediscover his form and regain his place. He told Betfair:

"Marcus Rashford was sick in the week, along with Antony Martial, so dropping the England forward was justified. But even if he wasn't sick, it's still the manager's decision because Rashford has been out of form. When he came on, he didn't do anything spectacular. Giving the captaincy to a younger player who is out of form can help them but in this case it was given to the in-form Scott McTominay and he was fantastic. There are a lot of similarities between Scott's situation and Marcus Rashford right now."

The former Bulgaria international and Manchester United striker added:

"He was struggling and no one knew if he was staying at United in the summer. Then all of a sudden he scored a few important goals, including his match-winning brace against Brentford, and he kept pushing to start. He's now captained the team so maybe Rashford can see how McTominay has turned around his situation and take something from it. Scott knows exactly what he needs to do. Fight for the team, sacrifice himself for the team. He's the type of player every team needs. Without players like him, teams can't go on to do big things, trust me. Giving McTominay the armband will elevate him mentally. It will allow him to think more seriously and take more responsibility. It will build him into a better man and player."

McTominay was set to be sold by Manchester United this summer but they could not find a suitable-enough deal. The Scotsman has arguably been the club's best player this season, having scored six goals from midfielder in 19 games across all competitions.