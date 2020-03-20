3 Bundesliga players that Manchester United should sign in the summer

United will need to reinforce their squad to challenge for the very top once again.

These three young stars from the German league might just be what Ole needs.

Jadon Sancho.

Last year has been a roller-coaster ride for the Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Inconsistent performances and some disappointing results have created all sorts of trouble for Solskjaer with many fans and pundits wanting him to be sacked. Fortunately for the Norweigan, it seems his long-term project is finally taking shape.

Manchester United have improved their performances in recent matches and are currently unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions. Additionally, their impressive run of form has put them in a good position to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

However, they are still far from where they want to be, as the club still lacks quality and depth in certain areas of the pitch. This is something Solskjaer will aim to address and fix in the summer transfer window.

Furthermore, considering Solskjaer's preference for young players with pace and flair, the Bundesliga may be the ideal market to target. The German league boasts of an attacking style of football and is home to some of the most exciting young talents in the world.

Here we look at 3 Bundesliga players that Manchester United can target in the summer.

#1. Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Jadon Sancho has perhaps been one of the most talked-about players in the last couple of months, and deservedly so. The England international is currently one of the best young talents in the world and has managed to attract interest from several top clubs- Manchester United being one of them. The Red Devils are in dire need of a quality right-winger and it is reported that Solskjaer has prioritised the right side of the midfield for the summer transfer window.

The Dortmund winger is an excellent dribbler and has been in exceptional form this season and has contributed to 33 goals, scoring 16 and creating 17. Sancho's quality in the final third and threat from wide positions would turn United into a formidable attacking force, enabling them to compete at the highest level once again.

Furthermore, the youngster's age, nationality and prior experience in the Premier League perfectly adheres to United's transfer policy.

#2. Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria.

Another area that will require Ole Gunnar Solskajer's attention in the summer is the midfield. Although the Red Devils are currently well equipped in the area, the likely departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard in the summer will create a void and Solskjaer will have to find suitable replacements quickly. However, it seems Solskjaer may have found the perfect addition to his midfield.

According to Sky Sports Germany, it is reported that United are interested in signing the Gladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria moved to the Foals in 2017 and has been one of the major reasons behind Gladbach's rise in recent years. The Swiss international is a robust midfielder and possesses excellent tackling and ball-carrying skills, making him the perfect box-to-box midfielder. Additionally, he has a strong build, which will help him in adapting to the physical nature of the Premier League.

Moreover, with Bruno Fernandes excelling in an advance role and Scott McTominay suited to play in the central defensive midfield role, Zakaria will offer a new dimension to the Manchester United midfield.

3. Timo Werner

Timo Werner.

One of the major problems for Manchester United this season has been the lack of a prolific striker. Although their current striking options, Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo are enjoying an impressive run of form, United may need a truly world class forward who can take them to the top. This is why signing a potent goalscorer in the summer will be highly important for Solskjaer.

One of the names the Norweigan can look at is the RB Leipzig forward, Timo Werner. Werner is currently one of the best forwards in the world and is on the radar of many top clubs. The striker possesses quick pace, excellent dribbling skills and is lethal in front of goal. He has been in excellent form and has contributed to 36 goals this season scoring 25 and creating 9. Apart from the goals and assists, his high work-rate and strong mentality have made him crucial to Leipzig's pressing style of football.

Furthermore, the German international has recently expressed his desire to play in the Premier League and his liking for the Manchester giants.