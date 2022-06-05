Three Burnley players who could stay in the Premier League

Burnley were relegated to the EFL Championship after finishing 18th in the English Premier League last season.

The Clarets managed to accumulate just 35 points from 38 Premier League games during the 2021-22 season. Their poor performances on the pitch led to the sacking of long-term manager Sean Dyche in April. They were managed by caretaker manager Mike Jackson for the final eight games of the season.

The Lancashire-based club spent six seasons in the top flight, having been promoted from the EFL Championship during the 2015-16 season.

Three Burnley Players who could attract interest from Premier League clubs

Nevertheless, several players in the Clarets squad are Premier League-proven and could attract interest from top-flight clubs this transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three Burnley players who could be signed by the EPL clubs this transfer window.

#1 Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet could drive interest from Premier League clubs

Story continues below ad

Maxwel Cornet enjoyed a decent debut season in the EPL following his £12.9 million move from Lyon FC in the summer transfer window of 2021.

The Ivory Coast international played 26 league games last season, scoring nine and assisting one goal. He impressed with his physicality and aerial ability, along with his willingness to contribute to his team's defensive play. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.8 shots, 0.6 tackles, and 0.5 dribbles per 90 in the league last season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive West Ham and Everton are considering activating Maxwel Cornet's relegation clause, valued at £17.5M.



(Source: Telegraph) West Ham and Everton are considering activating Maxwel Cornet's relegation clause, valued at £17.5M.(Source: Telegraph) 🚨 West Ham and Everton are considering activating Maxwel Cornet's relegation clause, valued at £17.5M. (Source: Telegraph) https://t.co/aFbTlUJR6q

At 25, Cornet is in the prime of his career. He has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in recent weeks, including West Ham United (according to Lancashire Telegraph). It would be really surprising if he stays at Turf Moor beyond this season.

Story continues below ad

#2 Nick Pope

Nick Pope is among the best English goalkeeper at present

Nick Pope joined Burnley from Charlton United in the summer transfer window of 2016.

He has played over 140 league games for the Clarets thus far, establishing himself among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. Pope made 36 appearances in the league last season, registering 121 saves, 42 high claims and 28 sweeper clearances. Apart from that, he managed to keep nine clean sheets.

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have shown interest (according to the Sun) in signing Pope in recent weeks. However, the Clarets value him at £40 million, which could force Steve Cooper to pursue other targets.

Story continues below ad

#3 Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil is among Burnley's most prized assets

Burnley academy graduate Dwight McNeil struggled to perform throughout the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old winger failed to find the net even once in 38 league appearances last season.

However, he is a talented player with a lot of potential. He has played 134 league games for the Lancashire-based club so far, scoring seven goals. His key strengths are his crossing and dribbling skills, along with his ability to split the opposition's defensive unit with his passes.

Story continues below ad

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Allan Saint-Maximin [140]

🥈 Dwight McNeil [75]

🥉 Emmanuel Dennis [73]

🥉 Wilfried Zaha [73]



Menaces. Most successful take-ons in the Premier League this season:Allan Saint-Maximin [140]🥈 Dwight McNeil [75]🥉 Emmanuel Dennis [73]🥉 Wilfried Zaha [73]Menaces. Most successful take-ons in the Premier League this season:👑 Allan Saint-Maximin [140]🥈 Dwight McNeil [75]🥉 Emmanuel Dennis [73]🥉 Wilfried Zaha [73]Menaces. ⚡️ https://t.co/JkFZEZTZMi

According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.4 shots, 1.2 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per 90 last season. Other than that, he also completed 77.7 per cent of his passes in the league. At just 22, McNeil has proven himself in the Premier League and could be a decent addition to any team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far