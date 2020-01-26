3 centre backs who could help shore up Arsenal’s shaky defence

Vaibhav Joshi

26 Jan 2020

Could Upamecano be the solution to Arsenal's defensive frailties?

Having hovered around mid-table for the majority of the season and already seen three different managers take charge of the first team, it’s fair to say that things haven’t gone to plan for Arsenal in the 2019-20 Premier League season. You don’t even have to be an ardent Arsenal fan to pin-point where the on-pitch problems lie - goals have never been an issue for the Gunners even at the worst of times.

It’s the uncertainty in defence, particularly at centre back, that has seen Arsenal lose their status as one of the Premier League’s original ‘big four’ and perennial title contenders, now fighting for a place in next year’s Europa League.

Former club captain Laurent Koscielny has forced an exit, the error-prone Shkodran Mustafi looks likely to be moved on, and the recent acquisitions of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz has not proved to be the solution either. To complicate matters further, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers have had their struggles with injuries, the latter ruled out for the season after being one of the few bright sparks in an underachieving Arsenal side.

Although the arrival of William Saliba from Saint-Etienne in the summer will go some way to alleviate their defensive woes, the teenager cannot be realistically expected to solve Arsenal’s problems single-handedly. So, it falls to the returning Mikel Arteta, who has been entrusted with the responsibility to return Arsenal to their past glory, to not only improve the members of the existing squad but also make suitable additions to fill increasingly gaping cracks.

The arrival of a commanding centre back would not only be a huge morale boost for everyone associated with the club, but it might also be the catalyst for a late surge up the table or even a memorable cup run. With that in mind, here are three centre backs Arsenal can turn to in the January transfer window as they attempt to strengthen their dodgy defence.

1. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

Umtiti in action for FC Barcelona against Granada CF - La Liga

Samuel Umtiti could be a real statement signing for Arteta as he aims to revitalise his squad in the second half of the season. The left-footed Frenchman is an accomplished dribbler and passer and would fit in well with Arsenal’s philosophy of playing out from the back. He doesn’t shy away from a tackle either, which is why he has been a first-team regular for Lyon and Barcelona as well as being a regular starter for the French national team.

Moreover, Umtiti also brings a winning mentality to the table, having lifted trophies in France as well as Spain besides having played a key role in France’s World Cup win in 2018. Having already been linked with a move to the club, Umtiti sent Arsenal fans into a tizzy at the start of the year by making an appearance at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 triumph over Manchester United.

Even though the 26-year-old would undoubtedly be a fine signing for the Gunners, the club would do well to take note of Umtiti’s worrying injury record. Having shown himself to be injury-prone in the past, he has already missed a chunk of the current season due to two separate foot injuries, which is something Arsenal can do without as they have their own share of injuries to deal with.

2. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Dayot Upamecano in action for Napoli - UEFA Europa League

At 21 years of age, Dayot Upamecano is widely regarded as one of the best young centre backs in Europe. Alongside Nordi Mukiele and Ibrahima Konate, Upamecano is part of a group of extremely promising French central defenders on the books of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Physically imposing, tough in the tackle, and adept at playing out from the back, he played a key role in ensuring that Leipzig had the best defensive record in the Bundesliga last season and has been linked with a move to the Emirates since the summer of 2019. There was talk of a sizeable bid from Arsenal as well as a swap deal involving Emile Smith-Rowe that eventually fizzled out, and the Gunners went for David Luiz instead.

Upamecano’s name has once again been doing rounds ever since the January transfer window opened, with Arsenal being among a whole host of clubs linked with the France U-21 international. That’s not the only stumbling block in their path either - with Leipzig sitting atop the Bundesliga table, the club seems unwilling to let such a prized asset leave during their title charge.

However, with Upamecano close to entering the final year of his contract, Leipzig will look to cash in on him at the end of the season, and might even be tempted to sell in January provided they receive the right offer. The youngster will cost Arsenal a hefty sum should they decide to move for him, but a player of his quality would be welcomed with open arms.

3. Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Daniele Rugani has also been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months

Daniele Rugani has been fairly impressive when called upon by Juventus but might be open to a move elsewhere after struggling for minutes this season. Already second choice behind the experienced pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, the summer arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax and Merih Demiral from Sassuolo have seen Rugani drop further down the pecking order.

Even a serious injury to Chiellini has not brought about an increase in playing time for Rugani, and a move to the Emirates might prove beneficial for both parties. Possessing strength, intelligence, and great positional sense, Rugani could be just the type of defender Arsenal need at the moment. At 25, the Italian international also has age on his side. He has reportedly been on the Gunners’ transfer radar for some time now, with Unai Emery first making inquiries about him in 2018.

An ambitious two-year loan deal with the intention of making the move permanent was reportedly rejected by the top brass at Juve at the time, but the Old Lady bosses could be convinced to re-open the negotiation given how little use they seem to have for Rugani currently.