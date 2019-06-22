×
3 Championship defenders Manchester United must target this summer

Harshit Mishra
Feature
240   //    22 Jun 2019, 18:57 IST

Norwich City v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship

After an abysmal defensive record last summer, bringing in a centre-back is a priority for Manchester United this summer. Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt have all been chief targets for the Red Devils this summer, but all three are highly expensive and are a subject of a lot of interest from top clubs across Europe.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League makes them a less attractive proposition for the players this summer and they might miss on the above targets.

However, Manchester United can look to the EFL Championship for their next centre-back. There are some quality young defenders in the Championship that will instantly improve Manchester United's backline and will fit the Red Devils' recruitment policy.

Here, we pick 3 Championship centre-backs Manchester United must target in the summer:

#1 Ben Godfrey (Norwich City)

Aston Villa v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship
Aston Villa v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

Ben Godfrey was a pivotal figure of Norwich City's Championship winning side last season. The 21-year-old centre-back is the epitome of the modern defender. He can bring the ball out of the back and is an incredible passer of the ball, completing 89.7% of his attempted passes.

The Englishman is very quick for a centre-back and can outrun even the quickest of strikers. Godfrey fits Manchester United's recruitment policy and will perfectly fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system. He wouldn't cost more than £25 million and in return, they'll get a quality player who can be their centre-back for the next 10 years or more.

#2 Joe Rodon (Swansea City)

Aston Villa v Swansea City - FA Cup Third Round
Aston Villa v Swansea City - FA Cup Third Round

Joe Rodon became a regular for Swansea City and impressed everyone with his performances last season in the Championship. The 21-year-old was called up for Wales international duty following a string of impressive performances at club level.

The Welsh centre-back is calm with the ball at his feet and managed to complete 86.5% of his attempted passes. Although the youngster is not the tallest of defenders, he still managed to win 3.7 aerial duels last season in the Championship. Manchester United have already bought winger Daniel James from Swansea this season and can invade the Swans once again for the centre-back.

#3 Adam Webster (Bristol City)

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship
Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Adam Webster was one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in the Championship last season. The 24-year-old Englishman stands 6"2' and possesses the ability to dominate even the strongest of strikers in the air.

The centre-back won an incredible 6.4 aerial duels per game in a league which is known for its physical nature. In comparison, Harry Maguire, who is one of the top targets for Manchester United, won just 3.8 aerial duels in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United need a partner for Victor Lindelof who can dominate the opposition in the air and possesses a goal-scoring threat from set-pieces, and Brewster is a perfect candidate.

