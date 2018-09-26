Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 changes Manchester United need to make in their starting lineup

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
338   //    26 Sep 2018, 13:55 IST

Sanche
Sanchez and Martial

Manchester United have got a manager who has proved time and again that he can upset the odds. They have more than just a few top quality players on their payroll as well. Yet, the Red Devils find themselves stuck in the mud and whirring the engine to no avail.

Manchester United have been far less boring this season but the final product is still lacking. As a result, they often start the games with a spring in their step but draw it to a close puffing their cheeks, shaking their heads and blowing raspberries.

The latest upset- conceding a defeat at home against Championship side Derby County has certainly cast a shadow of doubt over the personnel at Manchester United. While Jose Mourinho bears the brunt more often than not, it is no deficiency on his part that causes the players to not perform at the standards they are capable of and is expected of them.

Bearing that in mind, let's kick on to see what are the personnel changes that United can implement to improve their situation.

#3 Diogo Dalot for Antonio Valencia

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Dalot provided the cross from which Fellaini equalized in the dying embers of the game against Derby

Yes, he is the club captain and he is a formidable unit all by himself when the team is defending. But going forward, Antonio Valencia offers no great shakes anymore. Crosses come at a premium and his pace has declined considerably.

The alternative that United have is the 19-year-old new signing, Diogo Dalot. Though he is still a teenager, he is tall and strong and his physicality is beyond his age. Dalot is exciting with the ball at his feet. He has already shown that he's capable of ghosting past defenders and boy can he whip in a cross!

Dalot has, in fact, acted as a reminder of sorts to the Stretford End with respect to what a modern right-back can do. And this is a position that United have deployed no specialists at since Rafael left the club back in 2015 and since the 2013-14 season, he was also used sparingly.

Dalot can revitalize the right wing for Jose Mourinho. This is particularly important because United often play without a proper right winger. Of course, the youngster still has some way to go but he looks promising and will definitely offer a threat going forward.

With the left-back problem sorted, Mourinho should now focus on the other wing and he has an answer waiting for him to look.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
