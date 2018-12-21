3 clubs Mesut Ozil can join if he decides to leave Arsenal

Will the German maestro leave Arsenal FC?

Mesut Ozil is one of the best playmakers in the world at the moment. The German's vision and his ability to pick a pass make him the one of the best in the world at the moment, if not the best. The midfielder is one of the highest paid players in the Premier League now and is Arsenal's record highest paid player.

The German midfielder though does not cover ground quick and do defensive duties that the Emery system demands each player to do. This has seen the former Real Madrid man being left out of the matchday squad for the last couple of matches.

The five German player of the year though is a key player when playing against clubs outside the bug 6 with his ability to produce magical passes. With all that in view and Emery's reluctance to play Ozil in the big matches, let's look at three clubs that Mesut Ozil can join if he decides to leave Arsenal.

#3 Paris Saint Germain

A move away to France will surely guarantee the German more trophies to his cabinet

Paris Saint Germain has been dominating the French Ligue since the Qatar Sports Investments took over the French club. The Parisians have won an impressive 5 Ligue 1, 4 Coupe de France and 5 Coupe de la Ligue in the last 6 years. The reigning French champions have started off this season in a much better fashion than the previous ones earning 44 points from a possible 48.

It has been the European crown that the French club has been seeking, spending world record transfer fees for securing the services of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The last season though, the plan backfired as the Parisians were knocked out by eventual champions Real Madrid.

The addition of Ozil, one of the best players in the world at his position, will only add more quality to an already star-studded squad. With the financial backing that PSG has the salary for the German is not an issue for the manager.

Ozil can either be selected in the starting line-up ahead of Veratti or can be employed in matches that require a genius touch to unlock an unbreakable defensive setup.

With the addition of Ozil, Neymar can actually be relieved of all the pressure and expectation that is thrust upon the Brazilian to perform magically in each and every match.

The possibility of winning a piece of silverware in each and every season is something that might tempt the German to join the French club.

