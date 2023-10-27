From all indications, Jadon Sancho doesn’t seem to have a future at Manchester United anymore. His big money move to the club has not turned out the way as many had expected.

He has been at the club for three seasons now, however, Manchester United fans never got to see Sancho play at his best level like he used to during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

He struggled to keep form. After having a good game and showing a little sign of progress, Sancho form would fluctuate once again.

Despite his performance being a thing of concern, fans were still willing to back him. But following his fall-out with Erik ten Hag, his chapter at the club seems to have come to ended.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at three teams where Jadon Sancho can revive his career:

#3. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion could help Sancho

If Jadon Sancho chooses to remain in England, a suitable team full of youngsters like Brighton, is where he could go and revive his career.

Brighton are not considered a big team in England. Despite that, they possess a huge threat and sometimes even cause major upset against the big teams.

Roberto De Zerbi, the current manager of the club, is known for his ability to develop players based on their strengths. This is the type of setup that Sancho probably needs at this point in his career.

At the age 23, Sancho is still a young player with a lot of potential. He showed us glimpses of those potentials during his time at Dortmund, and we certainly don’t want to believe that he’s finished already.

Sancho just needs to regain his form back and to do these, he requires a manager who knows how to manage young players and one person who fits this description perfectly is Roberto De Zerbi.

Another reason why a move to Brighton would be suitable for Sancho, is that the competition for place wouldn’t be that high, meaning, that he would get more than enough chances to play.

The best left-winger that they have at the moment is Kaoru Mitoma. While Sancho might be going through some tough times, we think De Zerbi would find a way for him to play and flourish alongside Mitoma.

#2. Borussia Dortmund

A return to Dortmund could be possible for Sancho

Before choosing to join Manchester United, a decision which has turned to be a bad one, Sancho was running riot with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

He joined the club in 2017 and wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the best young talents in the world. His time at the club was actually a blast.

He scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 games for the club. This performance caught the attention of Manchester United, who spent £75 million to sign him.

Since the transfer didn’t work out, a return to his former club might just be what Sancho needs to get back to his best level once again.

He needs to reboot his career and also regain his form, playing in the Bundesliga is the perfect place to start. The league is less competitive compared to others, this makes it the perfect place to achieve this.

Another reason why Dortmund would be a suitable option for Sancho is that he wouldn’t be under so much pressure. He’s technically not joining a new team instead, he is just returning home to where it all began.

We believe Sancho would definitely still have the support of Dortmund fans and once he feels supported, this alone is guaranteed to increase his confidence.

#1. Roma

Roma could reignite Sancho

Roma might be another considerable option for Sancho. If he’s looking to try out a new experience away from England, Italy is a suitable destination for him.

Over the years, we have seen players who have had a tough time in England, switch over to Italy and become stars in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku, Tammy Abraham and Ademola Lookman are just a few examples.

The Premier League is said to be the toughest in the world. Sancho has spent three seasons there but he is yet to adapt to the intensity of the league.

The Serie A might, however, just be his turning point. We have seen less talented players than Sancho succeed in Italy. So adapting and getting used to the playing style there, shouldn’t be an issue.

Also, if Sancho should join Roma, he would have the opportunity of being coached by Jose Mourinho, one of the best managers in the world.

Mourinho is known for his man-management skills. We have seen him take players who are out of form, and transformed them into top players.

He has done it with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Paulo Dybala and now Lukaku. These players were performing poorly, but after joining Roma, their performance improved considerably.

Mourinho is one manager who could help Sancho regain confidence by bringing out the best in him. Who knows, we might just see him back at his best level with the right guidance.