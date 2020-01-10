3 clubs that can sign Christian Eriksen this winter

Suprodip Ghosal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 10, 2020

Christian Eriksen has rejected contract extension offers from Tottenham

Christian Eriksen is one of the few superstars who'll be out of contract next summer. The Danish international has shown no interest in extending his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and he might well leave the club on a free transfer should he fail to find a club this January. Tottenham boss Daniel Levy who's known for his shrewd dealings in the transfer is trying his best to offload the talented midfielder in this month so that Spurs get some fee which can be reinvested in the transfer market. The newly-appointed boss isn't favouring Eriksen much either, so the Dane might decide to leave the club in January itself in search of more playing time. The versatile attacking midfielder joined Tottenham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013 and has played a crucial role in making Spurs a genuine contender for the top 4 in the Premier League in recent years.

Here are 3 clubs that might sign Eriksen this January :

#3. Real Madrid

James and Isco have been pretty off-colour this season.

The record 13-time winners of the UEFA Champions League are interested in Eriksen since summer. Both Isco and James Rodriguez have been pretty much off-colour this season for Real Madrid and Eriksen's signing at this point of time would give them the much needed in-form depth in that position. Eriksen is a very versatile player and he can be used on both the flanks alongside a number 10 role. He is comfortable enough to be fielded in a deeper role in the midfield too. This would give Zinedine Zidane a lot of tactical flexibility and unpredictablity on how to field his team on the ground. As Eriksen is into his final 6 months of his contract at Spurs, Real can get him at a cheaper price too and Daniel Levy won't have much room for negotiation as the ball is not in his court right now.

