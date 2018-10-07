×
3 clubs who are worse off than Manchester United currently

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.41K   //    07 Oct 2018, 20:12 IST

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have been the talk of the town for over a month now with many believing that Mourinho is perilously close to being sacked. These murmurs reached a crescendo before the game against Newcastle on Saturday, where it was rumoured that Mourinho was on his way out of the door after the game, irrespective of the result.

Manchester United, though, were spared having to make a tough decision in the international break as United roared back from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle. With his first home win since the opening weekend, Mourinho has bought himself time and one can hope to see him in the dugout come the marquee clash at Stamford Bridge.

With the red half of Manchester encapsulated in doom, numerous fans and pundits believed that United were a club on the verge of a meltdown. However, fortunately for United, there are clubs worse off currently than the Old Trafford side.

Through this article, we would focus on the other clubs who have gotten into a rut and have some tough questions to answer in order to stop the slide. Here are the three clubs currently worse off than Manchester United:


Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
The victory against Newcastle bought Jose some much-needed respite
1 / 4 NEXT
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
