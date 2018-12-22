3 coaches who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Rishabh Singh Rawat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 251 // 22 Dec 2018, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose was not shown mercy after Man Utd's defeat at Anfield

Jose 'The Special One' Mourinho is one of a kind. The footballing world has seen a lot of smart and successful managers in the history of the game, but none can come close to his captivating personality.

Jose has literally won everything in the game - Champions League, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, FIFA World Coach of the Year award, etc. He is also the only manager in the world to win a treble twice with two different clubs in Europe.

Mourinho has lately been going through a bad patch, and to make matters worse, he was recently sacked by Manchester United after two and a half years in charge. Manchester United are going through a rough phase, and have struggled since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

A lot of fans were hopeful when the Portuguese arrived in Manchester. But he has failed to deliver this season, and has been finally sacked after receiving heavy criticism for his poor tactics.

Love him or hate him, but you simply can't ignore him. After a series of sloppy performances by the Red Devils, he was finally released from his duties at Old Trafford. Many soccer pundits and fans are saying Mourinho's departure was inevitable, especially after the Anfield defeat.

Solskjaer has been named the caretaker manager of Manchester United, and here are three managers who could be permanent replacements.

#3 Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino can transform the naive United players

Pochettino is currently Tottenham's boss, and has led them with some style. Very few people took Spurs as a threat even after producing players like Modric and Bale. But since the Argentine arrived at White Hart Lane, he has taken them to greater heights. Pochettino has established himself as one of the best managers in Europe.

He generally focuses on the youth academy and the developing players, unlike Jose Mourinho.

Advertisement

Manchester United need a coach who can give young players confidence and freedom. Pochettino is also familiar with the fast-paced Premier League, so he could adapt in no time.

The Argentine prefers a very high-pressing, attacking style of football, and Manchester United was known to play some beautiful football in the past. The arrival of Pochettino may bring back the glory days.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement