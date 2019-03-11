3 Crucial factors which contributed towards Arsenal's 2-0 victory over United

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 11 Mar 2019, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a crucial Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium yesterday. Arsenal have now moved into the 4th position with 60 points from 30 matches, while United have slipped down to 5th with 58 points from the same number of matches.

It was only United’s 2nd defeat in 18 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as Arsenal continued their impressive home form. They have now defeated United, Chelsea and Tottenham in their home ground in the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka put Arsenal ahead with a good striker in the 12th minute, while Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang converted a penalty in the second half to win the match for Arsenal. The Gunners put in an impressive display, while United were below par and most of their players looked a bit jaded.

We would now take a look at the 3 crucial factors that contributed towards Arsenal's win.

#1 Arsenal's slick and quick passing football troubled United in the first half

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal were the better team for the first 20-25 minutes of the match, as their midfield comprising of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey did not look devoid of creative ideas. They played some quick passes in the midfield and cut through United’s defence repeatedly with their slick football.

Arsenal started with a 3-5-2 formation with Aubemeyang and Alexandre Lacazette as their tow forwards. Xhaka played as the defensive midfielder, and Laurent Koscielny, Sokratis and Nacho Monreal played as their three central defenders. Playing with three center-backs have enabled them to be solid while defending inside their own penalty box in the last few matches, and yesterday was no exception.

However, their goals did not come through a well-orchestrated move, and resulted from an error in judgment from the United goalkeeper rather. Xhaka got the ball just outside the United penalty box and took a shot at their goal. The ball swung away from David De Gea, United’s goalkeeper, and found its way into their net. De Gea could not anticipate its movement and looked on helplessly as Arsenal took the lead.

It was Xhaka’s 11th goal in 125 matches for Arsenal. The goal boosted Arsenal’s morale, and they continued to dominate United for the next 10 minutes or so.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement