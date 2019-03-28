3 crucial factors which have led to England's resurgence under Gareth Southgate

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 60 // 28 Mar 2019, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gareth Southgate

England have started their qualification campaign for Euro 2020 in great fashion by defeating the Czech Republic and Montenegro emphatically. They beat Czech Republic 5-0 at Wembley last week and again beat Montenegro 5-1 on Tuesday night.

This is the first time England have scored 5 goals apiece in back-to-back matches in a qualification campaign for a major tournament. They also beat Spain and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League last year. Moreover, they finished 4th in the World Cup 2018, and all the aforementioned information points towards their obvious improvement under the tutelage of Gareth Southgate.

Southgate, who was appointed as the manager of England in 2016, was an England international himself and earned 57 caps for his country. However, his managerial career has already overshadowed his exploits as a player, and we have a look at the 3 factors that led to England’s revival under him.

#1 Tactical flexibility

Ross Barkley

England had adopted a 3-5-2 formation in last year’s World Cup and played the likes of Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard as central midfielders. They had to depend upon wingbacks, Kieran Trippier and Ashley Young for providing width to the attack.

However, they have shifted to a 4-3-3 now, and given a chance to wingers like Raheem Sterling, Sancho, and Callum Hudson-Odoi to attack without any inhibition.

Playing with a back 4 instead of a 3-man defence has allowed England to be more solid defensively. Their central midfielders have also been able to play more freely. Moreover, they did not have any box-to-box midfielders in their line-up for the World Cup, as neither Alli nor Lingaard can play box-to-box.

However, they have a genuine box-to-box midfielder in the shape of Ross Barkley in their team now. Barkley has scored 2 goals in their last 2 matches and seems to have stepped in the shoes of Frank Lampard.

Hudson-Odoi has also looked great while cutting in from the left flank, and contributed towards a few of the goals scored by his team. Sancho did the same through the right wing against the Czech Republic, and provided an assist.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement