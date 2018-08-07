3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before the transfer deadline

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 07 Aug 2018, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

International Champions Cup action

The transfer market is in its ending stages - the most exciting period!

But are the Manchester United fans happy with what they have seen in the past two months?

It's been five long years since Manchester United won the league title. Since then United has struggled to finish even in the top four. In terms of league standings, Manchester United had their best finish in the previous season since Ferguson-era, but are they any closer to being a force to reckon with in Europe?

The Red Devils were expected to go all out and attack in this transfer window to bridge the gap between them and their arch-rivals - Manchester City, but it looks like Mourinho and co are drifting further apart.

Manchester United have made three signings this summer so far - Fred, Lee Grant and Diogo Dalot. Out of these three, only Fred can be considered a player who can break into the first team from day one.

Lee Grant can never be the first choice goalkeeper for United as long as David De Gea stays at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot is an appealing prospect, but he is too young to play week in and week out for United.

Deadline is still a few hours away, Ed Woodward will be looking to buy at least one player as suggested by Jose Mourinho.

Which deals are the most likely to be completed before the conclusion of the transfer window, and which players will possibly depart? Lets speculate.

#3 Matteo Darmian's exit

Matteo Darmian

Darmian has stated that he is interested in a move away from Old Trafford, the Italian has failed to establish himself ahead of Antonio Valencia at the right-back position. He has mostly played as a backup in both left-back and right-back positions.

He has been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus and AC Milan interested in his services. Darmian is only 28 years old and still has a lot of games in his legs. His move can be a good alternative for both parties, although Mourinho would like to keep him at United.

Valencia and Diogo Dalot are both out for the start of the Premier League season with injuries. Jose would want Darmian to stay and help his team out in this injury crisis.

1 / 3 NEXT