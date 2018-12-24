3 Defenders who can change the fortune of Manchester United

pramod rawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 210 // 24 Dec 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. The club has won 20 Premier League titles which is the highest by any club in the Premier League. It also has produced many world-class players and has won a total of 66 major trophies including 3 Champions League.

This season, Manchester United is struggling in keeping the clean sheets and has conceded 29 goals in 17 matches. The club is lying at 6th position in the league so far and should perform better. This disastrous campaign has resulted in the sacking of coach José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær has taken charge as a caretaker manager till the end of the season.

Here, we have 3 players who can shield the goal line and help them keep more clean sheets.

#1 Harry Maguire

The Leicester city center-back is considered to be one of the top defender in the premier league

The Leicester city center-back is considered to be one of the top defender in the premier league. He has been brilliant in defense and has become a leader for Leicester city. Manchester United needs a player of his charisma. He is excellent in scoring goals via set pieces and provides stability in defense which is much required in Manchester United. He was heavily linked with a move the Manchester United in the 2018 summer transfer window, for a potential world record fee but he instead, decided to stay but another big attempt in winter transfer window might tempt him to move away.

#2 Kalidou Koulibaly

The 6'4 tall defender is one of the best performers for Napoli in recent years

The 6'4 tall defender is one of the best performers for Napoli in recent years and is rated highly by many football pundits. His height gives him an edge in clearing the aerial attacks. He is considered to be at the level of Sergio Ramos. He has taken his game to the next level, in the three years he played under coach Maurizio Sarri.

#3 Diego Godin

Godin is an integral part of one of the best defending teams in the world

Diego Godin is another world-class defender who can be on the move to find the elusive Champions League glory. Atletico Madrid is considered to be one of the best defending team in the world and he is an integral part of it. Personally, He recently had a very good World cup in 201. Despite being 32 years old, his current form shows that he still has few years left in him and can perform well on the top level.

Advertisement