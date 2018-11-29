×
LaLiga 2018-19: 3 defensive midfielders Barcelona could target as backup for Busquets

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
96   //    29 Nov 2018, 19:44 IST

Sergio Busquets
Sergio Busquets

The last decade has been the 'golden decade' for La Blaugrana, as they have featured some of the most iconic and prolific players the football world has ever seen. One such product of the Barcelona youth academy has been a sensation ever since his arrival in 2008.

With over 500 appearances for Barcelona, Sergio Busquets has been the pivot of Barca's midfield in the last decade. Forming an incredible partnership with Andres Iniesta and Xavi, Busquets has lifted more than 30 trophies in the last decade for both his national team and club.

However, Barcelona are currently short of a backup for the Spaniard, and they need to target a long-term replacement for him considering he could be hanging up his boots in a couple of years.

Here is a list of three such players, who have already been on the radar of Ernesto Valverde, and who could be heading to Camp Nou next summer or in the upcoming January transfer window.

(All Stats: Via Transfermarkt)

#3 Julian Weigl - Borussia Dortmund

Weigl is an extremely important midfielder for BVB
Weigl is an extremely important midfielder for BVB

Borussia Dortmund are looking strong this season; they are on top of the Bundesliga standings, leaving fierce rivals Bayern Munich trailing in their wake. Dortmund's excellence comes from the midfield, where the likes of Axel Witsel take control and move the ball around.

Another person who has been an extremely important element in the midfield area is Julian Weigl. The 23-year-old has grabbed the attention of some of the most prestigious clubs in Europe with his exploits this season.

Barcelona can certainly look to have him as a backup for Sergio Busquets, as he will add depth to the current lineup and can also be a full-time replacement for the Spaniard.

Weigl's versatility as a midfielder is something that would be extremely crucial as he can read the game and switch to a deeper role depending on the situation. That would enable aggressive playmaking for the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

As a defensive midfielder Weigl is a complete package, and he is known for his tackling abilities and pace.

