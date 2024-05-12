3 defensive midfielders Liverpool should target | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool faced challenges in midfield during the 2023-24 season, especially during Wataru Endo's adjustment period, which resulted in dropped points for the Reds. Although the Japanese midfielder has settled in well after an initial shaky spell, there have been some concerns about his performances in big away games.

The Reds are expected to be on the lookout for a young defensive midfielder who can control the game effectively from the heart of midfield. While Stefan Bajcetic remains an option, his profile leans more towards a number eight role rather than a traditional number six.

With the return of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward to the club, alongside the additions of Richard Hughes and Pedro Marques, Liverpool appear to be making strides in the right direction by appointing the right personnel. While there have been notable recruitment errors in recent times, the extent of the damage may not be as significant as perceived.

In this article, we will look at three defensive midfielders who have the potential to bolster Liverpool's midfield and address the vulnerabilities that have surfaced during critical matches.

#3 Mats Wieffer:

Mats Wieffer could follow Arne Slot to Liverpool.

Mats Wieffer emerges as a prime defensive midfield candidate for Liverpool, having showcased his prowess at Feyenoord under the mentorship of incoming Reds manager Arne Slot. Beginning his journey at FC Twente, Wieffer's talent drew attention while at Excelsior, ultimately leading to his move to Feyenoord.

Slot has used him as a solitary number six, a role seamlessly aligning with Liverpool's current tactics. Notably, the 24-year-old surpasses Wataru Endo in key defensive metrics, boasting higher averages in tackles (2.89), interceptions (1.69), blocks (2.24), and aerial duels won (3.02) compared to Endo's 2.09 tackles, 1.04 interceptions, 1.34 blocks, and 1.79 aerial duels won.

Wieffer's inclusion at the heart of Liverpool's midfield could unlock the attacking potential of players like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, and Ryan Gravenberch, providing them with the freedom to flourish further up the pitch.

Moreover, the acquisition cost of approximately €25 million, as per reports, presents a feasible investment to secure his services from Rotterdam.

#2 Martin Zubimendi:

Martin Zubimendi might be an interesting option for the Reds.

Martin Zubimendi epitomizes the spirit of Real Sociedad, having been ingrained in the club's ethos since the age of 12. Ascending through the ranks, he transitioned from the reserves to the first team, making his debut in 2018 against Getafe. Since then, he has amassed an impressive 188 senior appearances, solidifying his stature within the club.

Zubimendi's influence peaked during the triumphant Copa del Rey campaign against Athletic Bilbao in 2021, where his steadfast performance saw him command the pitch for the entire 90 minutes. While he isn't a physically imposing midfielder like Fabinho or Rodri, Zubimendi distinguishes himself with his adept tackling, precise control, and astute passing, qualities that align well with Liverpool's defensive midfield needs.

The Spaniard is a better ball progressor and executes more successful take-ons than Endo. However, Zubimendi's commitment to Real Sociedad could be an issue in a potential transfer as he reportedly turned down a move to Barcelona last summer.

#1 Alan Varela:

Alan Varela might move to Liverpool.

Alan Varela's remarkable tenure at FC Porto has captured Liverpool's attention, who have made several acquisitions from the Portuguese top flight in recent years, including Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Hailing from the esteemed Boca Juniors academy, the Argentine midfielder has swiftly made his mark at Porto. The 22-year-old has made 28 league appearances for the club this season, all but two of which have been from the start.

According to Argentine journalist Luis Fregossi, Liverpool are engaged in formal discussions with FC Porto regarding a potential deal for Varela, whose release clause stands at €70 million.

As negotiations unfold, observers await eagerly to see if the Reds will indeed commit a significant sum for Varela, whose potential and promise could potentially elevate him to a pivotal role in Liverpool's midfield.