3 Defensive midfielders Manchester United should target in the Summer Transfer Window | Premier League 2019/20

Big summer upcoming

Manchester United are enduring another indifferent season in the Premier League and one of the biggest reasons for that is their threadbare squad. The Red Devils went into this season with only four first-team midfielders to choose from - namely Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Fred, and Scott McTominay - and right now, that number has been reduced to two because of injuries to Pogba and McTominay.

Furthermore, with rumors of Paul Pogba looking to leave Manchester United refusing to die; signing a top-quality defensive midfielder should be a priority for the Red Devils. So, here we are going to take a look at three such midfielders Manchester United should target for the Summer transfer window.

#3 Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid's backbone

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is a player who has been previously linked with Manchester United and there's a reason for that. The Ghanaian is just the kind of player United are craving for in the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old is a proper No.6, who can screen the defence and also dictate play as a deep-lying playmaker, something which United are in desperate need of as Matic seems to be past his prime and Scott McTominay is more of a ball winner than a progressor.

Partey is currently in his prime and he is very experienced at the top level, which is why United should keep an eye on him and he should be on their list.

#2 Boubakary Soumaré

Another huge talent from France

If there is someone in world football who resembles Paul Pogba in terms of an individual's playing style it is Lille's midfield general, Boubakary Soumaré. Another incredible talent coming out of France, the 20-year-old is a midfield engine that can grab a game by the scruff of its neck and that too with incredible flair.

Soumaré is a hard tackler, a powerful runner with the ball, he has brilliant dribbling skills, and has that killer pass in his locker. If only he could add goals and assists in his game, the French starlet will be exactly like a young Paul Pogba but to be fair, the Frenchman isn't a natural goalscorer but he makes his team tick, along with the added defensive traits he has.

The youngster can play both as a defensive midfielder and as a deep-lying orchestrator and with time, he could also slot in as a No.8. Soumaré is a player that Manchester United can afford and the Red Devils will have some competition for his signature if they decide to go after him.

#1 Ruben Neves

Neves will be the perfect signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves should be Manchester United's No.1 target for the summer as far as defensive midfield recruitments are concerned. His experience in the Premier League is what makes him top this list, along with his obvious ability to play the role of a deep-lying playmaker.

The Portuguese international is a player who is central to the way Wolves play because he can not only dictate play from the deep, but he can also score goals and provide assists; add to that his brilliant set-piece skills and you have a midfielder who can be a solution to multiple problems.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old always has something spectacular in him, be it a free-kick or a scorching strike from 40 yards out. Neves will not come cheaply for United but the Red Devils are desperate for a player like him.