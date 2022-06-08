3 England players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Germany | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Having succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary in their UEFA Nations League opener on Friday (3 June), England looked to return to winning ways against Germany on Tuesday (7 June).

The Three Lions tried their best to bag their campaign’s first victory on matchday two but could only manage a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane scored the equalizer in the dying embers of the match, canceling out Jonas Hofmann’s opener.

Coming into the Nations League campaign on the back of a grueling 2021-22 season, the English stars looked fatigued right from the first blow of the whistle. Already struggling to keep hold of the ball, England lost one of their key midfielders, Kalvin Phillips, to a thigh injury after just 12 minutes. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham came in as the Leeds United star’s replacement.

In the 23rd minute, Hofmann found the back of the net for Germany, but the VAR, after a lengthy review, ruled it out for offside.

England’s first big convincing effort of the match came a minute into first-half added time. Bukayo Saka positioned himself on the right side of the area and went for goal with a powerful drive. Germany’s ever-reliable goalkeeper Manuel Neuer produced a reflex save to tip it over the bar.

Three minutes later, Saka attempted to test Neuer again with a powerful effort, only this time it flew wide of the right-hand post.

Squawka @Squawka All time record between Germany and England in official International matches (since 1930):



Germany wins - 15

England wins - 14

Draws - 5



The Germans, who had dominated proceedings for the majority of the game until that point, finally got their noses in front five minutes into the second half. Hofmann found himself inside the box and dispatched a thunderous drive, which proved to be a tad too powerful for Jordan Pickford to deal with.

In the 70th and 75th minutes, Pickford made amends for his weak shot-stopping for the goal, denying Thomas Muller and Timo Werner with a couple of excellent saves.

In the 77th minute, Neuer one-upped Pickford by keeping out Kane’s close-range effort. The England skipper was left awestruck by the Bayern Munich’s keeper’s heroics.

Just over 10 minutes later, Kane finally got his goal against Germany, slotting home from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Nico Schlotterbeck. The game ultimately ended 1-1, leaving England in fourth place after two Nations League group A3 fixtures.

On that note, here are three English stars who performed and two who failed to live up to their potential on Tuesday night in Munich:

Performed: Kieran Trippier

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier was England’s most dependable creator against the Germans on Tuesday night.

He kept charging down the left flank and delivered some fine passes and crosses into the box. Trippier was also solid at the back as well, rarely letting the opposition players slip past him.

At the Allianz Arena, the 31-year-old played four key passes, accurately delivered three crosses, and saw two long balls reach their intended destinations.

He also won a ground duel, made four interceptions and blocked a goalbound effort, playing a big role in keeping England in the game.

Underperformed: Bukayo Saka

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka started on his preferred right side against Hansi Flick’s Germany.

In the first half, he drew a smart save from Neuer and came close with another goalbound effort.

Apart from that, however, he did not manage to do anything of note over the course of his 80-minute stint.

Against Germany, the 20-year-old completed only seven passes, lost five of his eight duels, and ceded possession 12 times.

He also failed in both his dribble attempts and misplaced his only attempted cross.

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen replaced him in the 80th minute.

Performed: Jude Bellingham

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Jude Bellingham started on the bench against Germany, but Phillips’ early injury provided him with an opportunity to compete against the four-time world champions.

The 18-year-old took the opportunity with both hands, giving Gareth Southgate’s side control of the midfield. Not only was he great with the ball at his feet, but he also did superbly to nullify multiple German attacks.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Hard earned point in a difficult place against a tough side. Thanks for the travelling support. Hard earned point in a difficult place against a tough side. Thanks for the travelling support.❤️ https://t.co/ZD8UMqiyVL

On Tuesday night, Bellingham completed 31 passes, played a key pass, and completed a dribble.

He also won nine of his 11 ground duels, made three interceptions, and attempted a whopping seven tackles, winning five of them.

Underperformed: Raheem Sterling

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling endured one of his worst performances in international colors on Tuesday night.

He was unable to get involved in the game, failed to threaten Neuer, and was exceptionally unreliable while on possession.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Sterling only made 15 accurate passes, lost seven of nine duels, had no shots on target, and couldn’t complete a single dribble (four attempts).

He also committed a couple of fouls and ceded possession a whopping 12 times.

Performed: Harry Kane

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

England skipper Harry Kane led his troop by example, never letting up despite being put under heavy pressure by German defenders.

He was not as involved in the game as he would have liked, but his late penalty helped England avoid their second defeat on the trot.

Nine minutes after seeing Neuer heroically deny his goalbound effort, Kane was brought down by Schlotterbeck inside the box.

After consultation with the VAR, the referee awarded the Three Lions a penalty, and Kane, confident as ever, stepped up for it and put it away, giving Neuer no chance.

Kane also played a key pass, completed two dribbles and won four duels. A decent outing from the Tottenham Hotspur talisman.

